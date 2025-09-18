An FIA statement released ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix has revealed that Lando Norris' McLaren was subject to inspections.

Championship challenger Norris managed to finish second behind Max Verstappen at the Italian Grand Prix last time out, cutting team-mate Oscar Piastri's championship lead down to 31 points as he finished third.

But that was not before some drama between McLaren and their two drivers. Piastri was asked to give up second position to Norris, after a botched pit stop caused the Australian to be able to undercut his team-mate.

Heading into the Azerbaijan GP, there is intrigue about how McLaren will act with their drivers in the remainder of the drivers' championship battle, especially as they may be able to wrap up the constructors' championship in Baku.

Now, an FIA statement released ahead of the Azerbaijan GP weekend has revealed that Norris' MCL39 was subjected to rigorous physical inspections following the race in Monza.

The FIA pick one car at random out of the top 10 finishers for physical inspections, with Norris' car being subjected to inspections to the physical steering wheel assembly, the clutch operating device and the electronic schematics.

The statement signed by the FIA's technical delegate Jo Bauer revealed that all inspected components on Norris' car were found to be in conformity with the 2025 F1 technical regulations.

Norris seeking Baku redemption

British star Norris heads to Baku needing a victory to start closing the gap to Piastri in the standings, with just eight races remaining in the season.

Sound familiar? Well, Norris headed into the 2024 Azerbaijan GP 62 points behind Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship, but a horror qualifying meant that he ended up starting down in 17th.

A brilliant performance in the race enabled Norris to finish fourth, ahead of Verstappen, but he needed more than that to start narrowing the wide gap in the standings.

He now heads to Baku involved in another championship battle, and he will hope to banish those memories and instead showcase why he has what it takes to be the 2025 drivers' champion.

READ MORE: F1 world champions: Full list from Farina to four-time King Verstappen

READ MORE: F1 star hinted as 'IMMEDIATE' replacement for Antonelli

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen open to Ferrari move as F1 team axe driver for 2026

READ MORE: F1 announce 2026 sprint race calendar as ‘reverse grid’ talks expected

Related