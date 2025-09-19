The FIA have issued an F1 penalty verdict for McLaren star and championship leader Oscar Piastri following an incident during practice at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

Piastri was noted for an alleged yellow flag infringement, and went to see the stewards following FP2 at the Baku City Circuit.

The McLaren driver heads into this weekend with a 31-point lead in the drivers' championship over team-mate Lando Norris, but has suffered a tumultuous start to the weekend, having engine problems in FP1 and clipping the wall in FP2.

On top of that, the 24-year-old also had a trip to see the stewards on Friday, and now an official statement on the matter has been shared by the FIA.

Piastri was accused of allegedly failing to slow under yellow flags, and he has now been given a reprimand for incident.

FIA race stewards confirmed in a statement: "A yellow flag was displayed at Marshal Post 1.2 and green light was shown at light panel 3. Drivers had been instructed that if they see a green light they must take the action required under a yellow flag condition even if they had not been shown the yellow flag.

"In this case, the driver had passed Marshal Post 1.2 when the yellow flag was shown for the first time but was able to see the green light at light panel 3. The yellow flag was withdrawn less than one second after the green light became visible to the driver.

"Therefore technically a breach of the regulations has occurred, however, because of the mitigating circumstances above, the penalty imposed is reduced to a Reprimand. This is consistent with previous similar incidents."

