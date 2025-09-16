McLaren star confirmed in 2026 lineup after team exit

McLaren have lost a driver from within their ranks after the papaya squad announced the difficult decision to exit a racing series earlier this year.

In April 2025, McLaren CEO Zak Brown confirmed that after a review of the brand's racing portfolio, they would no longer compete in Formula E, instead setting their sights on WEC and a return to Le Mans in 2027.

As a result of their exit from the all-electric racing series, McLaren's Formula E driver lineup of Taylor Barnard and Sam Bird were left hunting a seat elsewhere.

Bird is yet to secure a contract for the 2025/2026 campaign and at the age of 38, his career could well be over in Formula E.

His rookie team-mate on the other hand enjoyed an impressive rookie season, finishing fourth in the 2024/2025 championship, and has now done enough to secure a spot on the grid away from McLaren.

Taylor Barnard makes McLaren switch

After McLaren's Formula E exit, Barnard will no longer bear the papaya colours on his race suit.

Ahead of the first round of season 12 on December 6, the 21-year-old has been announced as the new DS Penske driver, replacing Jean-Eric Vergne and partnering Maximilian Guenther.

The announcement delivered via social media read: "BREAKING NEWS- Taylor Barnard will drive for Ds Penske FE in Season 12."

Following confirmation of his signing, Barnard said: "I’m buzzing to be joining DS Penske for season 12.

"The team has a fantastic history in Formula E, and I am excited to work alongside Max to push for strong results. Formula E is such a unique challenge, and I feel ready to keep building on what I have achieved so far and fight at the front of the grid."

Team boss Jay Penske added: "I am thrilled to welcome Taylor to DS Penske.

"At just 21-years-old, he has already demonstrated remarkable speed, composure, and racecraft, rewriting the record books and establishing himself as the most successful rookie in Formula E history. His talent, determination, and maturity make him one of the most exciting prospects in motorsport today."

