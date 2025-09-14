Naomi Schiff delivers adorable baby update

Naomi Schiff has shared a baby update with fans on social media after the Sky Sports F1 pundit posted the lavish details from her shower.

The former racing driver announced she was expecting her first child with husband Alexandre Dedieu in May, and has since showcased her growing bump during appearances on Sky and Canal+’s respective broadcasts.

Schiff confirmed that the Dutch Grand Prix would be her last appearance before the birth of her child, and has since turned her attention to her baby shower.

The 31-year-old posted an enviable highlights reel of the celebrations, where she was surrounded by her friends and loved ones.

Alongside the reel, Schiff also added a carousel of pictures where she posed in a butter yellow Meshki dress, greeting motherhood with her signature bold and glamorous style.

“Can’t wait to meet you my little honey,” she wrote on Instagram, as she smiled and looked down at her bump.

The baby shower took place at Hôtel De Pourtalès in Paris – the city where Schiff and her husband reside – in a room decked out in sunshine florals for the happy occasion.

Schiff's shower also featured a mouthwatering spread of food and pastries from Lèchefrite, and the mother-to-be wrote: "The biggest shoutout to my talented friend Lucille and her sister who poured so much love (and serious skill!) into the most delicious spread for us.

"Her newly launched catering business is something special, if you’re in need of unforgettable food made with passion, Lèchefrite are your girls."

Sky F1’s Schiff prepares to welcome first child

Schiff has become a regular and popular member of Sky's rotating lineup of pundits and commentators, first joining the broadcaster live from the paddock in 2023.

The 31-year-old also boasts a racing career, winning the Clio Cup China Series in 2014, and competed in the all-female racing championship, the W Series, in 2019.

Since joining Sky, she has interviewed drivers up-and-down the grid, with her most memorable discussions taking place alongside Lewis Hamilton, including a feature during Black History Month in 2023 which detailed the importance of heritage.

The pair shared an adorable moment at Silverstone this year, where Hamilton touched Schiff's baby bump on the grid and asked if he could feel the baby kicking.

Alongside her duties in motorsport, Schiff has taken on a role as fashion ambassador for British retailer Marks & Spencer, while also promoting luxury watchmaker Tag Heuer with the F1 Academy.

