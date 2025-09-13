'I wish I was his dog' - F1 star makes startling revelation on grid rival

Alex Albon has made a startling admission about Charles Leclerc on an episode of F1's Grill the Grid.

Albon is known to be a joker of the grid, and shares a good relationship with Leclerc, following the pair's time spent together in multiple junior series, particularly F2 in 2017 when Leclerc won the title.

The pair have spent much of their 2025 season battling it out on track, with Albon's superb season seeing him fighting with the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes for top-six finishes.

Now, however, an off-track moment between the two drivers has been shared by F1 in their latest Grill the Grid episode, with Albon describing Leclerc as the 'best dog dad'.

Leclerc's adorable pooch Leo is often seen at race weekends wondering around the paddock, and has even become friends with Lewis Hamilton's famous dog Roscoe.

Speaking about whether Hamilton or Leclerc was the best dog dad, Albon suggested it was the Monegasque driver, making a startling admission.

"That dog is living a life of luxury, dreams," Albon said. "I wish I was his dog!"

F1's dog dads

While the two Ferrari stars are arguably the best known dog dads in F1, Alpine star Pierre Gasly also has a puppy named Simba who is regularly spotted around the paddock.

Max Verstappen, however, is more of a cat person, and has an extensive knowledge of cats, as well as several at home.

He does have a puppy called Nino, but the dog has not been seen in the F1 paddock as of yet.

Albon's comments suggest that Leo Leclerc is well looked after, and that is making me imagine the miniature daschund sat in first class on his way to the Singa-paw Grand Prix. Sorry.

