F1 champion would REFUSE sensational Red Bull move

F1 champion Nico Rosberg has insisted that he would refuse to join Red Bull if he were Isack Hadjar.

As the dust appears to have finally settled on Max Verstappen's future at the team, there is still a huge amount of uncertainty surrounding the second seat alongside the Dutchman.

After Liam Lawson was brutally removed from the seat just two races into the season, his replacement Yuki Tsunoda has not enjoyed life alongside Verstappen – picking up just 12 points for Red Bull so far this year.

Hadjar has outscored Tsunoda's points by more than three times that in his debut season in the sport.

This has led to calls for Hadjar to be given the seat next to Verstappen. But during a lively debate at the Italian GP on Sky Sports, Rosberg was adamant that he would not go if it were him.

Rosberg: I'd say no to Red Bull

Sky pundit Natalie Pinkham stated that she couldn’t image any driver turning down the opportunity to test themselves against Verstappen, at which point Rosberg amusingly chimed in: “I would!”

Pinkham then clarified: “You would turn it down?”

Rosberg continued: “Oh 100 per cent I would say no, I’m not doing it, no way, try and force me, I’m not doing it.”

Pinkham: “What if that was your only chance?”

Rosberg: “I don’t care! No, I’m not doing it, what are you going to do, force me there? You’re going to drag me there? No, I’m not going.

“Come on, have you seen how risky that is, you know how many careers almost got destroyed there, you know how long the list is? And you know, Yuki’s situation now, his career is not looking too great now and at Racing Bulls he was fine.”

