Red Bull lose top talent to major rival as Schumacher shocker takes new twist - GPFans F1 Recap

Stuart Hodge

Sunday 23 April 2023 00:44

Ferrari have poached two key engineers from Red Bull, according to a report, as the Maranello outfit continues a major staff recruitment drive.

Editor behind fake Michael Schumacher interview FIRED by German magazine

The editor behind a fake Michael Schumacher interview which was widely condemned and left the publication facing legal action has been sacked.

Silverstone on HIGH ALERT for protesters after spate of demonstrations

Silverstone have conducted a 'massive internal review' after Just Stop Oil protestors got onto the track at the start of the 2022 British Grand Prix – as race organisers try to prevent something similar from happening.

Domenicali has NEW F1 budget cap fear after Red Bull fail

The fallout from Red Bull's much-publicised F1 budget cap breach still rumbles on two years after it actually happened, and now the sport's boss Stefano Domenicali has a new fear.

Russell confirms MAJOR Mercedes upgrades for Azerbaijan GP

George Russell has offered Mercedes fans some reasons for optimism ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after confirming some major upgrades to the W14.

Le Pop Star? Charles Leclerc drops huge SONG RELEASE hint

Charles Leclerc has teased that he may release a song after it was revealed that the Ferrari driver is currently trying to produce music in his spare time.

