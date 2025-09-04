Sky F1 pundit launches fresh blast at 'amateur' Antonelli

Sky Sports pundit and former F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve has launched a fresh attack on Kimi Antonelli, who he described as an ‘amateur’.

The 1997 champion delivered a brutal assessment of Antonelli’s Dutch GP on Sky’s broadcast, after the youngster crashed into Charles Leclerc and forced the Ferrari star to retire.

Antonelli attempted an overtake on Leclerc at Turn 3, but understeered into the side of the Ferrari, causing him to crash and triggering a safety car.

Speaking to Comeon after the Dutch GP, Villeneuve launched a fresh criticism of Antonelli, and said: "Do I stand by what I said about Antonelli? Totally. On what planet did he think he was going to make the corner and not run into Leclerc?

"It's reminiscent of Austria. It seems that there is no concept or calculation of what's happening ahead from him. It's really, really odd.

"I mean there's moves like Leclerc against Russell. It was aggressive but it could have worked. There was the potential there.

"For Antonelli, even from entering the corner, the corner before that it was obvious that it wasn't going to work, and when I saw him dive to the inside, I was thinking, where does he think he will end up?"

Should Antonelli be in F1?

Antonelli has scored only one point in five grands prix, his poor run of form starting at the Austrian Grand Prix when he crashed into Max Verstappen on the opening lap of the race.

Villeneuve continued to criticise the Italian, labelling him an ‘amateur’ and compared him to the other F1 rookies in 2025.

"Even in his own comments, he said he was surprised that Leclerc turned in front of him," Villeneuve continued. "Well, no. He was on the line. That’s where he was. What did he think he was doing?

"That’s why I said that’s not a Formula 1 move. That’s not a racing driver move. That’s a very amateur move, basically, and you’re in Formula 1.

"Maybe if this was the first race of the season you’d think okay, whatever, but hot halfway through the season.

"It’s like this in every sport. He’s done a lot of races now. He’s done mile and miles in whatever they’re allowed to use in an older, two-year-old car, so he was prepped for this, and since the start of the season he hasn’t progressed in the job.

"Look at Bortoleto. He’s making steps forward. Bearman, he’s always been there. There is no excuse for Antontelli. He’s in the Mercedes. There’s a big team around it. A big cocoon.

"Verstappen arrived in F1 at the same age. Lewis was not much older was he? And he fought Alonso. That’s what you have to take as a comparison. This is Formula 1 and if you’re too young for it then don’t be in F1. It’s that simple.

"If you’re willing to make the jump and accept the job, and a team put you in there, you cannot be judged differently for being young."

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull driver decision update issued as team announce new driver signing

READ MORE: Staggering Newey admission emerges over Verstappen to Aston Martin move

READ MORE: FIA announce early Hamilton PENALTY for next race

READ MORE: Wolff confirms Mercedes F1 2026 driver lineup

Related