Alpine star declared 'unfit to drive' at Dutch GP

Alpine-backed F1 Academy driver Nina Gademan was declared ‘unfit to drive’ at the Dutch Grand Prix on Friday.
Alongside F1 this weekend, the all-female racing series returns in Zandvoort with the first two practice sessions getting underway on Friday.
However, one racing star was unable to take part in FP2 in the late afternoon, after it was officially confirmed Gademan would not be running in the session.
Gademan is supported by Alpine in 2025, and the Dutch racing driver would have been looking forward to her home race, but was declared ‘unfit to drive’.
An official statement read: "Following a report from the Chief Medical Officer, Nina Gademan has been declared unfit to drive until additional checks are completed."
No further information has been given about the 21-year-old's health, and it has not been confirmed whether she will take part in qualifying on Saturday.
Nina Gademan absent from practice at Dutch GP
Gademan missed crucial track time at Zandvoort on Friday, which would have been integral to her qualifying and race preparations should she be cleared to compete.
The Dutch racing driver is currently eighth in the standings, and has achieved two third place finishes in 2025, enjoying her best performance in Montreal.
Alongside the F1 Academy, Gademan has also competed in British F4 at Silverstone and Zandvoort in July, securing a best result of fourteenth.
The experience at Zandvoort in the series would have been helpful for her preparations for the current F1 weekend, should she get the chance to race in her Prema car at all.
Below is the full timetable for the F1 Academy programme at this weekend's Dutch GP.
F1 Academy Zandvoort timetable
|Saturday, August 30
|10:25 - 10:55
|Qualifying
|Saturday, August 30
|17:05 - 17:35
|Race 1
|Sunday, August 31
|10:40 - 11:10
|Race 2
|Times displayed are track times
