Chris Deeley

Wednesday 19 April 2023 23:30

A petition to overturn the decision made by the FIA surrounding the result of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and give Lewis Hamilton the victory over Max Verstappen has reached 100,000 signatures.

➡️ READ MORE

Jordan slams F1 'FARCE' regulations as Red Bull storm ahead

Eddie Jordan has called Formula 1's cost cap a 'farce', pointing to Red Bull's dominance this season despite being hit with a penalty for overspending.

➡️ READ MORE

Why Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff could be the big winners from F1’s early break

There was never meant to be an enormous early season pause in the 2023 F1 calendar. Had the Chinese government developed a consistent Covid-19 arrivals policy in the past year, 20 cars would have been speeding around the Shanghai International Circuit last weekend for the first time since 2019.

➡️ READ MORE

Alonso reveals moment he KNEW McLaren 'dream team' with Hamilton was over

Fernando Alonso has revealed why he quit that McLaren 'dream team' pairing with Lewis Hamilton back in 2007.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton posts SHIRTLESS picture in Coachella Instagram roundup

Lewis Hamilton has posted a recap of his long weekend at Coachella on Instagram, having spent a few days in the California desert in the long gap between Formula 1 races.

➡️ READ MORE