Petition DEMANDING Abu Dhabi 2021 change hits 100,000 signatures as Jordan slams F1 'FARCE' regulations – GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
A petition to overturn the decision made by the FIA surrounding the result of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and give Lewis Hamilton the victory over Max Verstappen has reached 100,000 signatures.
Jordan slams F1 'FARCE' regulations as Red Bull storm ahead
Eddie Jordan has called Formula 1's cost cap a 'farce', pointing to Red Bull's dominance this season despite being hit with a penalty for overspending.
Why Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff could be the big winners from F1’s early break
There was never meant to be an enormous early season pause in the 2023 F1 calendar. Had the Chinese government developed a consistent Covid-19 arrivals policy in the past year, 20 cars would have been speeding around the Shanghai International Circuit last weekend for the first time since 2019.
Alonso reveals moment he KNEW McLaren 'dream team' with Hamilton was over
Fernando Alonso has revealed why he quit that McLaren 'dream team' pairing with Lewis Hamilton back in 2007.
Hamilton posts SHIRTLESS picture in Coachella Instagram roundup
Lewis Hamilton has posted a recap of his long weekend at Coachella on Instagram, having spent a few days in the California desert in the long gap between Formula 1 races.
