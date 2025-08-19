Hamilton and Leclerc division threatens Ferrari disaster
A division between star drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc could spell disaster for Ferrari next season.
There was no shortage of excitement within the world of F1 when the pair finally teamed up ahead of the 2025 campaign following Hamilton's switch from Mercedes.
But it didn't take long for that to fade away, with both drivers struggling to find any sort of consistency as they watched their world title chances slip away with each passing race.
Hamilton's issues have been well-documented, while a combination of reliability issues, questionable strategy decisions and a lack of pace have prompted much frustration from the Monegasque star.
New engine regulations are set to sweep the sport in 2026, with Ferrari already turning their attention to ensuring they are in the best possible position to hit the ground running when the action gets under way in Melbourne next March.
But according to journalist Paolo Filisetti, writing in La Gazzetta dello Sport, there could be more problems on the horizon.
The Italian F1 technical writer said: "[This year], Lewis sought rear-end stability equal to that of the front, sometimes deviating substantially from the much more 'consistent' setup choices made by his team-mate Charles Leclerc.
"At the start of the year, it was almost assumed that their preferences would be similar, with both driving styles focused on the front with the rear controlled through the accelerator. In reality, however, this wasn't the case.
"The obvious differences in Hamilton's and Leclerc's decisions risk making data sharing within the garage unproductive, given that there's no single interpretation of the two drivers' requests."
Ferrari's fears grow in Italian media for 2026
He continued: "Lewis's assessments of the car's innovations may diverge significantly from Leclerc's, failing to find a common ground.
"This also raises doubts about the 2026 car, currently in advanced development in Maranello, regarding its ability to address the aerodynamic and chassis choices required for a completely new regulations."
While both the drivers' and constructors' championship may be out of reach for another year courtesy of McLaren's dominance, Ferrari can ill-afford to fall behind the likes of Mercedes in the pecking order over the next 10 grands prix.
Though fears continue to grow over a potential split in opinion within the Ferrari garage for next season, Hamilton and Leclerc must pull together to hold onto second place in the standings and head into 2026 on a positive note.
It is therefore imperative that the Scuderia's driver duo hit the ground running at the Dutch Grand Prix following the summer break, before heading to Monza for their team's home race in early September.
