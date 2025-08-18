F1 boss achieves stunning podium result

McLaren F1 boss Zak Brown celebrated a stunning podium result when he got behind the wheel of a car for a change at the weekend.

Brown is usually observed on the McLaren pit wall, secretly hoping title contenders and team-mates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri won’t crash into each other during a grand prix weekend.

However, during the F1 summer break, the McLaren Racing CEO did not opt for relaxation on a superyacht, and instead decided to drive his classic car collection during the Monterey Motorsports Reunion at Laguna Seca.

Brown competed in three cars across the weekend; racing in his Jaguar XJR-10, IROC Camaro and Porsche 935. The 53-year-old shared a series of pictures from the weekend on social media, and revealed he had achieved a P3 podium result in the Jaguar and Camaro.

"What a weekend! Podium in the Jaguar XJR-10, finishing P3 … plus 3rd in class in the IROC Camaro," Brown wrote on social media.

"Shame about the ending for the Porsche 935 after running P4, but it was an awesome time racing with the United Autosports and McLarenF1 crew.

"Closed out the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion with the Spirit of Monterey Award - another stellar event in the books!"

Zak Brown can usually be found keeping a close eye on his McLaren F1 stars Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris

Brown closes out Monterey weekend in style

Not only did Brown race cars from his collection, but also got behind the wheel of the McLaren MP4-2 — Niki Lauda’s 1984 title winning car — for a show run.

The 2025 Monterey Motorsports Reunion is an annual event held over a weekend in mid-August at Laguna Seca Raceway, where historic race cars are allowed to compete.

This year the event in California paid homage to 75 years of Formula 1 and displayed three cars from McLaren's iconic history.

Alongside Lauda’s McLaren, were Emerson Fittipaldi’s 1974 McLaren M23/05 and Norris’ 2024 McLaren MCL38/02, with all three on show and undergoing a series of exhibition runs around the track.

Brown also looked towards McLaren's future last week, when his team announced that they would be auctioning three race cars at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

McLaren's 2026 F1 title contender, 2026 IndyCar challenger and 2027 World Endurance Championship machinery will be available to purchase at auction, as the legendary team prepare to re-attempt the Triple Crown of Motorsport in the next few years.

