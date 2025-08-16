The 2026 McLaren F1 car could be yours before Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

McLaren have announced that their 2026 F1 car will be sold at auction, before Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri even get the chance to compete in the title challenger!

At the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, McLaren will auction, not just one, but three of their future racing cars, including their 2026 F1 car, 2026 Indy 500 challenger and their 2027 World Endurance Championship competitor.

The team will once again hope to achieve the Triple Crown of Motorsport — only this time in papaya — with McLaren the only team in history to win the Monaco GP, the Indy500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

McLaren completed the Triple Crown in 1995 when JJ Lehto, Yannick Dalmas and Masanori Sekiya won Le Mans, following Alain Prost’s 1984 victory at the Monaco GP and Johnny Rutherford’s 1974 Indy 500 win.

Can McLaren achieve the Triple Crown in papaya?

Each car will be available to bid on separately, and each highlights an aspect of McLaren's legendary motoring legacy, from the first car of F1's new regulations to their WEC comeback.

McLaren will return to endurance racing in 2027 with a hypercar chassis designed by Dallara and an engine produced by McLaren themselves.

The automotive giants have also fielded a car across the pond in IndyCar since McLaren bought a 75 per cent stake in Schmidt Peterson Motorsports in 2021; and now have an entry in each of motorsport's most iconic racing series.

“This auction is an extraordinary opportunity to own a piece of racing history and bid for a car that has competed on track before its official launch," McLaren CEO Zak Brown said.

"The Triple Crown is a huge part of our heritage and we are determined to claim it once again as we prepare for our 2027 entry into the World Endurance Championship. Not only that, these incredible cars will come with unprecedented VIP access to the team and action on track.”

