Lewis Hamilton has cut a playful persona on social media of late and recently left a comment on a TikTok that took a cheeky dig at the seven-time champion.

The F1 legend has graced the red carpet on more than one occasion in 2025, whether that be in the role of co-chair at the Met Gala or producer of the F1 Movie.

Hamilton's poses on the red carpet over the years have recently been brought to attention by user riusak912 however, who posted a light-hearted aim at the Hamilton's posture on their account.

The 40-year-old typically assumes a pose with one arm by his side and the other placed over his stomach, with the user likening the position to those who are full of food. The social media user captioned the video: “When you get so full you hit the Hamilton.”

The video received 3.1 million views and nearly 750,000 likes, and even reached Hamilton himself who left a comment underneath the video.

Hamilton responded with a simple ‘alright’, but clearly didn't take the joke seriously and responded in his customary sassy manner. His own simple comment garnered over a thousand replies, as the Ferrari star once again shocked fans by popping up in an unexpected place.

Lewis Hamilton hasn't had much to laugh about at Ferrari this season

Inside Hamilton’s F1 summer break

Despite keeping a low profile during F1’s summer break, Hamilton has provided his fans with an insight into his August plans via TikTok.

The champion shared a compilation video of everything he has been up to since the Hungarian Grand Prix, including a golden hour road trip, a clip of him tinkering with a quad bike engine and also Hamilton playing the piano.

Naturally, Hamilton’s greatest ally Roscoe featured in the video, where at one point the bulldog was given a power wash – and in the sweltering heat of August who could blame him.

One fan commented on the video: "Can you please just turn this account into a roscoe fanpage?"

Hamilton had a reply waiting however, and simply wrote: "I feel like it already is."

