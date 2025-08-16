Who is Ella? Meet Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari press officer

You may have noticed a new face by Lewis Hamilton's side at Ferrari in 2025, with the F1 champion working with a new press officer.

Whether she is walking by Hamilton's side in the paddock, alongside the 40-year-old during an interview in the media pen or keeping fans at bay, Ella has become a recognisable figure in F1 since joining Ferrari.

Hamilton has worked with several different press officer's over the course of his F1 career, most recently alongside Charlotte Davies at Mercedes.

Previous to working with Davies, Hamilton's press officer at the Silver Arrows was Rosa Herrero Venagas, who is now a senior public relations manager at the team.

So, who is Hamilton's latest press officer Ella? What experience does she have and what does her role entail in Formula 1?

Who is Ella? Lewis Hamilton's F1 press officer?

All about Ella

According to The Telegraph, Ella is a signing from Hamilton's performance team Project 44 and has no previous experience in F1.

Ella is reportedly an Italian living in London, and has been by Hamilton's side during his first season with Ferrari.

Little else is known about Ella, including her surname, with the assumption that such a high profile role in F1 has led her to keeping her personal life private.

What does a press officer do in F1?

An F1 press officer is the key communicator between a driver/team and the press, responsible for managing media relations and the team's image.

They are also a point of contact for press office enquiries and daily management of incoming media enquiries, while also writing press releases and responding to crisis public relations events should they occur.

Who else is part of Lewis Hamilton's entourage?

Hamilton has a strong entourage that attend most race weekends with the champion alongside his press officer Ella.

Marc Hynes is Lewis Hamilton's long time friend and manager, re-joining the champion's team in 2024 and is responsible for his racing activities and returning Hamilton to the fight at the top of the championship.

Angela Cullen returned to Hamilton's camp

Following his arrival at Ferrari, Hamilton was joined by friend and confidante Angela Cullen who served as the Brit's trainer at Mercedes from 2016 until 2023.

Cullen reportedly joined Hamilton's Project 44 company at the start of this year, and is back on board as the champion's physiotherapist and trainer.

Hamilton also received a new race engineer at Ferrari in 2025, with Riccardo Adami replacing Peter Bonnington as the voice in his ear during a grand prix weekend.

Finally, at certain races, Hamilton is supported by his father Anthony Hamilton, who has also taken on a role as part of the FIA's young driver development programme.

