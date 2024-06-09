Who is the woman with the pink phone by Lewis Hamilton's side?
Who is the woman with the pink phone by Lewis Hamilton's side?
Fans have spotted a new face by Lewis Hamilton's side at recent grands prix, but is she his new assistant?
For years, Hamilton and Angela Cullen were a familiar duo at F1 races. Joining the Mercedes team in 2016, Cullen witnessed the Briton's historic run of four consecutive world championships, offering unwavering support as his trusted assistant and physiotherapist.
However, on the morning of Friday practice at the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP, Cullen announced her departure, leaving a void in Hamilton's inner circle.
After a period away, she returned to the motorsport scene, lending her expertise to the IndyCar series alongside New Zealand's rising star, Marcus Armstrong.
Gone are the days of Cullen - fans naturally became curious about who would step in to support the seven-time champion. Could the woman with a pink phone be his new right hand?
Who is the woman with the pink phone?
The answer might surprise you. The woman with the pink phone is not Lewis Hamilton's new assistant.
Instead, she is Charlotte Davies, a crucial member of the Mercedes team in a different role altogether.
Davies serves as the team's communications manager, playing a vital role in supporting trackside media duties.
She works closely with Hamilton to ensure smooth interactions with the press - which explains why she's often seen alongside him during race weekends.
Furthermore, Davies is no newcomer to the Mercedes team. Having joined the Silver Arrows in 2018, she has been a valuable asset for several years now.
So, for the time being, it seems Hamilton hasn't filled the void left by Angela Cullen's departure.
