Lewis Hamilton has given a brutal assessment of his debut F1 season with Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion left Mercedes at the end of last season after more than a decade with the Silver Arrows, but has struggled mightily with the Scuderia.

Hamilton is yet to finish on the podium through 14 grands prix with the team, languishing in sixth in the drivers' championship, 42 points behind team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Leclerc's points total has been boosted by five podium finishes, also taking his first pole position of the season last time out at the Hungaroring.

Hamilton: This is the worst season of my career

Hamilton has been downbeat in a number of media appearances of late, and was quoted this week by Gazzetta dello Sport saying: "I had no expectations, but it's going worse than any other season of mine. Have I lost my desire? No, no, I still love racing."

That continues a trend of gloomy comments from the Brit, including telling media at the Hungarian Grand Prix: "I'm not frustrated; I couldn't have done much more today. There's a lot going on in the background, and it's not great."

He added: "It's me, every time. I’m useless, absolutely useless (silence). The team has no problem. The car’s on pole, they probably need to change their driver.”

Hamilton and his Ferrari team will return to the track at the end of the month for the Dutch Grand Prix, after using the summer break to reset and regroup.

