Suspended FIA steward is back again for Hungarian GP

The FIA have confirmed the return of a F1 race steward for the Hungarian Grand Prix following their high-profile suspension back in June.

Derek Warwick was suspended from his role of race steward at the Canadian Grand Prix, after the former racing driver delivered opinion-based quotes to the media.

The opinions delivered as a pundit were deemed as a conflict of interest with the role of an impartial race steward, and was Warwick was thus suspended for the entire race weekend in Montreal.

The FIA wrote in a statement that: "It was mutually agreed that his duties as an FIA steward and that of a media pundit were incompatible."

Instead of being permanently axed – like former steward Johnny Herbert – Warwick returned to his role as race steward at the Austrian GP, and enjoyed support from figures in the F1 paddock such as Martin Brundle.

After missing out on the races at Silverstone on Spa – for reasons unrelated to his previous suspension – an official press release from the FIA ahead of the Hungarian GP confirmed that Warwick was once again amongst the list of race stewards, where he will work alongside Felix Holter, Matthew Selley and Istvan Moni.

Who is F1 race steward Derek Warwick?

Warwick has decades of motorsport experience

Warwick is a former British racing driver who competed in F1 from 1981 until 1993 with iconic marques such as Renault, Lotus, Arrows and Toleman.

The 70-year-old was also successful in sportscars, where he won the 1992 24 Hours of Le Mans with Peugeot alongside fellow racing drivers Mark Blundell and Yannick Dalmas.

Since leaving full-time motor racing, Warwick has taken on an active role within the FIA serving as a F1 race steward at select events since 2010.

Warwick also succeeded Damon Hill as president of the British Racing Drivers Club in 2011, eventually relinquishing the role to Paddy Hopkirk in 2017.

