close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Belgium, 2025

Lewis Hamilton blasted as F1 legend told to STOP blaming Ferrari for mistakes

Lewis Hamilton blasted as F1 legend told to STOP blaming Ferrari for mistakes

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Belgium, 2025

Ferrari F1 star Lewis Hamilton has been on the end of some stinging criticism from one of the sport's most respected figures.

The seven-time world champion is now midway through his first campaign at the Scuderia, and despite much anticipation ahead of his stunning switch from Mercedes during the off-season, has endured a difficult start to life at his new home.

His latest outing at last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix was another mixed bag, having spun during qualifying for Saturday's Sprint Race before being eliminated from Q1 later that day after exceeding track limits.

And while he was able to storm through the field on race day to secure seventh spot, he admitted afterwards that he would like nothing more than to draw a line under the weekend in Spa.

Writing in The Telegraph, former Jordan and Jaguar F1 technical director Gary Anderson claimed the 40-year-old is putting too much of the blame for his ongoing woes at the team's doors, and should instead look to himself as he tries to turn his fortunes around.

"Hamilton at least called his mistakes in both qualifying sessions 'unacceptable'," he wrote. "But I do think he still seems to be looking for the fault in his own team rather than just getting on with it.

"After his spin in sprint qualifying he said that he had never locked the rears like that at Spa. That has to be incorrect.

"Doing that is a common thing, it is just about getting the brake balance right to avoid locking the rear axle."

Lewis Hamilton has failed to live up to expectations since making the move to Ferrari

Hamilton 'has nobody to blame but himself'

He continued: "He also said there was something new on his car that Leclerc had since Montreal that caused the mistake, but Ferrari denied this and said it was simply driver error.

"That is conflict within the team and he needs to be very careful of that. As for his mistake in exceeding track limits in Q1, he has nobody to blame but himself."

Hamilton hasn't been shy in accepting responsibility throughout the season, most notably at the Spanish GP, where he branded his own performance as 'terrible'.

He has often cut a dejected figure during post-race interviews, but has appeared slightly more upbeat of late following an improvement in performance.

However, with his chances of lifting any silverware over the second half of the campaign looking unlikely given the form of McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, he has already turned his focus towards next season.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen 'FUMING' as Red Bull split emerges

READ MORE: Max Verstappen FINALLY confirms Red Bull F1 future ahead of Hungarian GP

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks

READ MORE: Marko confirms the real reason why Red Bull sacked Horner

Related

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Belgian Grand Prix Spa The Telegraph
Lewis Hamilton 'struggling to integrate' at Ferrari
F1 News & Gossip

Lewis Hamilton 'struggling to integrate' at Ferrari

  • Yesterday 08:14
Lewis Hamilton branded 'complete NUTCASE' as wild youth emerges
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton branded 'complete NUTCASE' as wild youth emerges

  • July 30, 2025 11:57

Latest News

Breaking F1 News

Fernando Alonso WITHDRAWS from Hungarian GP session as health update issued

  • 21 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Why Lando Norris and Max Verstappen need to be kept apart at Hungarian Grand Prix

  • 36 minutes ago
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen's Google Maps trick that gives him edge over F1 rivals

  • 1 hour ago
Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 stars left in unknown territory after starting grid change for Hungarian GP

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Lewis Hamilton blasted as F1 legend told to STOP blaming Ferrari for mistakes

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen 'FUMING' as Red Bull split emerges

  • Today 07:27
More news

Most read

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver

  • 13 july
 Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
250.000+ views

Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren

  • 14 july
 Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit
200.000+ views

Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit

  • 12 july
 Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
200.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks

  • 28 july
 Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix
100.000+ views

Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix

  • 28 july
 F1 champion confirms season-end departure
100.000+ views

F1 champion confirms season-end departure

  • 18 july

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Drivers 2025

Full drivers
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x