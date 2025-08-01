Lewis Hamilton blasted as F1 legend told to STOP blaming Ferrari for mistakes

Ferrari F1 star Lewis Hamilton has been on the end of some stinging criticism from one of the sport's most respected figures.

The seven-time world champion is now midway through his first campaign at the Scuderia, and despite much anticipation ahead of his stunning switch from Mercedes during the off-season, has endured a difficult start to life at his new home.

His latest outing at last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix was another mixed bag, having spun during qualifying for Saturday's Sprint Race before being eliminated from Q1 later that day after exceeding track limits.

And while he was able to storm through the field on race day to secure seventh spot, he admitted afterwards that he would like nothing more than to draw a line under the weekend in Spa.

Writing in The Telegraph, former Jordan and Jaguar F1 technical director Gary Anderson claimed the 40-year-old is putting too much of the blame for his ongoing woes at the team's doors, and should instead look to himself as he tries to turn his fortunes around.

"Hamilton at least called his mistakes in both qualifying sessions 'unacceptable'," he wrote. "But I do think he still seems to be looking for the fault in his own team rather than just getting on with it.

"After his spin in sprint qualifying he said that he had never locked the rears like that at Spa. That has to be incorrect.

"Doing that is a common thing, it is just about getting the brake balance right to avoid locking the rear axle."

Lewis Hamilton has failed to live up to expectations since making the move to Ferrari

Hamilton 'has nobody to blame but himself'

He continued: "He also said there was something new on his car that Leclerc had since Montreal that caused the mistake, but Ferrari denied this and said it was simply driver error.

"That is conflict within the team and he needs to be very careful of that. As for his mistake in exceeding track limits in Q1, he has nobody to blame but himself."

Hamilton hasn't been shy in accepting responsibility throughout the season, most notably at the Spanish GP, where he branded his own performance as 'terrible'.

He has often cut a dejected figure during post-race interviews, but has appeared slightly more upbeat of late following an improvement in performance.

However, with his chances of lifting any silverware over the second half of the campaign looking unlikely given the form of McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, he has already turned his focus towards next season.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen 'FUMING' as Red Bull split emerges

READ MORE: Max Verstappen FINALLY confirms Red Bull F1 future ahead of Hungarian GP

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks

READ MORE: Marko confirms the real reason why Red Bull sacked Horner

Related