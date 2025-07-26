F1 Sprint Race Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2025 start times, TV channel and FREE live stream

The first of two races during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend takes place TODAY (Saturday, July 26), with the sprint race taking centre stage at Spa.

With a maximum of 33 points up for grabs for one driver this weekend, it could be crucial for the championship race, and drivers' standings leader Oscar Piastri will line up on pole position for Saturday's sprint race after a dominant Friday.

The Australian was almost half a second clear of second-place Max Verstappen in practice, before repeating that feat again during sprint qualifying.

Piastri was also over six tenths clear of team-mate Lando Norris during sprint qualifying, whom he leads by eight points in the drivers' championship.

Behind the three championship protagonists, Charles Leclerc lines up fourth for Saturday's sprint at Spa, while Haas' Esteban Ocon rounds out the top five after an impressive qualifying ahead of the 100km event.

Find out when and how you can watch Saturday's sprint race in your region below below!

Belgian Grand Prix Sprint - Saturday, July 26, 2025

Lights out for the first race of the weekend is today (Saturday, July 26, 2025) at 12:00pm local time (CEST), before attention switches to qualifying for the main race later on Saturday.

Find the race start times converted to your local time zone below:

Belgian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Sprint Race - Saturday, July 26 2025

Location Time Local time (CEST) 12pm Saturday British Summer Time (BST) 11am Saturday United States (EDT) 6am Saturday United States (CDT) 5am Saturday United States (PDT) 3am Saturday Australia (AEST) 8pm Saturday Australia (AWST) 6pm Saturday Australia (ACST) 7:30pm Saturday Mexico (CST) 4am Saturday Japan (JST) 7pm Saturday South Africa (SAST) 12pm Saturday Egypt (EEST) 1pm Saturday China (CST) 6pm Saturday India (IST) 3:30pm Saturday Brazil (BRT) 7am Saturday Singapore (SGT) 6pm Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 1pm Saturday Turkey (EEST) 1pm Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 2pm Saturday

How to watch Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Race live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo *Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ *Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports *Luxembourg RTL.lu Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports *Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

*For those in Germany, RTL are showing the Belgian Grand Prix for free live on Sunday.

F1 fans can watch the Belgian Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu).

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

