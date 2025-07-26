F1 Sprint Race Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2025 start times, TV channel and FREE live stream
The first of two races during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend takes place TODAY (Saturday, July 26), with the sprint race taking centre stage at Spa.
With a maximum of 33 points up for grabs for one driver this weekend, it could be crucial for the championship race, and drivers' standings leader Oscar Piastri will line up on pole position for Saturday's sprint race after a dominant Friday.
The Australian was almost half a second clear of second-place Max Verstappen in practice, before repeating that feat again during sprint qualifying.
Piastri was also over six tenths clear of team-mate Lando Norris during sprint qualifying, whom he leads by eight points in the drivers' championship.
Behind the three championship protagonists, Charles Leclerc lines up fourth for Saturday's sprint at Spa, while Haas' Esteban Ocon rounds out the top five after an impressive qualifying ahead of the 100km event.
Find out when and how you can watch Saturday's sprint race in your region below below!
Belgian Grand Prix Sprint - Saturday, July 26, 2025
Lights out for the first race of the weekend is today (Saturday, July 26, 2025) at 12:00pm local time (CEST), before attention switches to qualifying for the main race later on Saturday.
Find the race start times converted to your local time zone below:
Belgian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
Sprint Race - Saturday, July 26 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|12pm Saturday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|11am Saturday
|United States (EDT)
|6am Saturday
|United States (CDT)
|5am Saturday
|United States (PDT)
|3am Saturday
|Australia (AEST)
|8pm Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|6pm Saturday
|Australia (ACST)
|7:30pm Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|4am Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|7pm Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|12pm Saturday
|Egypt (EEST)
|1pm Saturday
|China (CST)
|6pm Saturday
|India (IST)
|3:30pm Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|7am Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|6pm Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|1pm Saturday
|Turkey (EEST)
|1pm Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|2pm Saturday
How to watch Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Race live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|*Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|*Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|*Luxembourg
|RTL.lu
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|*Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*For those in Germany, RTL are showing the Belgian Grand Prix for free live on Sunday.
F1 fans can watch the Belgian Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu).
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
