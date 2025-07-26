close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in front of a graphic of Belgian flag colours

F1 Sprint Race Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2025 start times, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 Sprint Race Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2025 start times, TV channel and FREE live stream

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in front of a graphic of Belgian flag colours

The first of two races during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend takes place TODAY (Saturday, July 26), with the sprint race taking centre stage at Spa.

With a maximum of 33 points up for grabs for one driver this weekend, it could be crucial for the championship race, and drivers' standings leader Oscar Piastri will line up on pole position for Saturday's sprint race after a dominant Friday.

The Australian was almost half a second clear of second-place Max Verstappen in practice, before repeating that feat again during sprint qualifying.

Piastri was also over six tenths clear of team-mate Lando Norris during sprint qualifying, whom he leads by eight points in the drivers' championship.

Behind the three championship protagonists, Charles Leclerc lines up fourth for Saturday's sprint at Spa, while Haas' Esteban Ocon rounds out the top five after an impressive qualifying ahead of the 100km event.

Find out when and how you can watch Saturday's sprint race in your region below below!

Belgian Grand Prix Sprint - Saturday, July 26, 2025

Lights out for the first race of the weekend is today (Saturday, July 26, 2025) at 12:00pm local time (CEST), before attention switches to qualifying for the main race later on Saturday.

Find the race start times converted to your local time zone below:

Belgian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Sprint Race - Saturday, July 26 2025

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)12pm Saturday
British Summer Time (BST)11am Saturday
United States (EDT)6am Saturday
United States (CDT)5am Saturday
United States (PDT)3am Saturday
Australia (AEST)8pm Saturday
Australia (AWST)6pm Saturday
Australia (ACST)7:30pm Saturday
Mexico (CST)4am Saturday
Japan (JST)7pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST)12pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST)1pm Saturday
China (CST)6pm Saturday
India (IST)3:30pm Saturday
Brazil (BRT)7am Saturday
Singapore (SGT)6pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)1pm Saturday
Turkey (EEST)1pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)2pm Saturday

How to watch Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Race live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
*GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
*BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
*LuxembourgRTL.lu
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
*AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

*For those in Germany, RTL are showing the Belgian Grand Prix for free live on Sunday.

F1 fans can watch the Belgian Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu).

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull gear up for major setback as Verstappen’s car in FIA summons at Belgian GP

F1 SPRINT QUALIFYING RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton in DISASTER early exit at Belgian Grand Prix

READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn

Related

Max Verstappen Lando Norris Charles Leclerc Oscar Piastri Haas Esteban Ocon
Max Verstappen allies hold Belgian GP talks after Christian Horner exit
Belgian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen allies hold Belgian GP talks after Christian Horner exit

  • Yesterday 22:58
F1 2025 Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied
Belgian Grand Prix Sprint

F1 2025 Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied

  • Yesterday 20:42

Latest News

Belgian Grand Prix Qualifying

F1 Qualifying Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream

  • 9 minutes ago
Belgian Grand Prix

FIA confirm DOUBLE McLaren engine change for Belgian Grand Prix

  • 54 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen ‘STAYING’ at Red Bull as star denies Mercedes contract conspiracy

  • 1 hour ago
Belgian Grand Prix Sprint

F1 Sprint Race Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2025 start times, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • 2 hours ago
Belgian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen allies hold Belgian GP talks after Christian Horner exit

  • Yesterday 22:58
Latest F1 News

Toto Wolff fears FIA will hire 'controversial' Christian Horner

  • Yesterday 22:12
More news

Most read

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver

  • 13 july
 Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
250.000+ views

Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren

  • 14 july
 Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit
200.000+ views

Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit

  • 12 july
 F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics
150.000+ views

F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics

  • 7 july
 F1 champion confirms season-end departure
100.000+ views

F1 champion confirms season-end departure

  • 18 july
 Marko declares Max Verstappen Red Bull period OVER
100.000+ views

Marko declares Max Verstappen Red Bull period OVER

  • 10 july

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x