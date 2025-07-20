Is Lewis Hamilton 'bigger' than Ferrari?

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari. Two of the biggest names in F1, who finally joined forces in 2025. But, which of the pair has the final say?

The 40-year-old’s commercial impact on the team was apparent from the start, with Hamilton’s signing announcement in 2024 causing an almost $7 billion increase in Ferrari’s value through market capitalisation, and the champion’s first Instagram post with the team becoming the most liked F1 Instagram post in history.

However, as Hamilton’s Ferrari fairytale transpires into a nightmare in scarlet, at what point do the team take a step back and listen to the expertise of a seven-time world champion?

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner wrestled with the question over whether Hamilton is bigger than Ferrari during an appearance on the Business of Sport podcast, suggesting there was a conflict between the huge names.

"I think in Formula 1 the only one above a team is Lewis Hamilton," Steiner said. "His presence, his stature, it is like it's very big outside of the sport as well.

"Because that’s how it goes, you're big in the sport but then when you get big outside of the sport you're bigger than the actual team.

"I think in Formula 1, the only one which can claim that is Lewis. I think Max [Verstappen] is very big in the sport but he doesn't work on being somebody outside of the sport because for him, his life is racing cars.

"You know Lewis has got another thing as well, what he wants to achieve in life. I think we see it now with Lewis and Ferrari there are two huge brands together and it's almost sometimes a conflict you know, who is bigger Ferrari or Lewis?"

Lewis Hamilton is the biggest name in F1

Should Ferrari listen to Hamilton?

Hamilton's struggles at Ferrari in 2025 can in part be attributed to the champion driving a car he has had no role in developing, and he has been largely out-paced by team-mate Charles Leclerc.

The Monegasque driver has had more experience evolving and developing a car with Ferrari, but Hamilton asserted at Silverstone that he wants his ‘DNA’ in the 2026 challenger.

"It's still tough. It's a tough balance to drive and it's not a comfortable one. It's not one that I want to have in future," he said to the media after the British Grand Prix.

"So I'm working with Loic [Serra] and all the guys at the factory to make sure that the next car will have some of my DNA, and hopefully we'll be able to get some of the characteristics that I'm hoping to have in it next year."

Whether Hamilton's input can transform Ferrari's prospects is unknown, but it is clear the champion needs a car he is comfortable with driving and plays to his strengths should he be in a position to fight for a title in 2026.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner tipped for Ferrari success as Red Bull risk being ‘SLOWEST’ team on the grid

READ MORE: Fans call for driver to be arrested after FLIPPING rival in insane revenge crash

READ MORE: Cadillac boss confirms Daniel Ricciardo decision on F1 retirement U-turn

Related