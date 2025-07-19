close global

Hamilton, Ferrari, socials

Lewis Hamilton's Italian outing prompts pleas for drastic Ferrari change

Lewis Hamilton's Italian outing prompts pleas for drastic Ferrari change

Hamilton, Ferrari, socials

Ferrari have once again been begged to make a big change in the second half of the 2025 F1 season.

Lewis Hamilton's first year with the team has been hugely disappointing, with the seven-time world champion yet to step onto a grand prix podium in the Scuderia's famous red (or blue, or whatever 'one-off' gimmick they're going for in a given week).

The team posted pictures of both of their drivers at a test event in Tuscany this week, with Hamilton not wasting the chance to get decked out in bright red Ferrari gear and a radio headset.

Charles Leclerc was also there in, shall we say, a more normal looking Ferrari-branded shirt and Ray-Bans, with the pair at the team's Mugello test track for a filming day.

Ferrari hoping suspension upgrade provides wins

That filming day involved a limited amount of on-track running, with the team looking to introduce a reworked rear suspension at next weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.

The suspension became a hot topic around the team just two races into the season, when Hamilton was disqualified for an over-worn floor, leading to the team running their cars higher than intended in the months since.

Fans in the replies and comments on the posts implored the Scuderia to deliver improved performances in the second half of the season.

“Is the car better now?” asked one fan on Twitter, presumably learning on the fly about the concept of testing, while one just said: “Make Ferrari better again.”

Like a kindly uncle, another added: “All the best team. Hope everything works and is moving towards the right direction.”

Comments on the Instagram post provided similar sentiments, with comments including: “Praying this upgrade works,” and: “Are we cooked or are we cooking?” – a constant existential dilemma faced by lobsters who go to culinary school.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen heading for Red Bull exit as champion confirms 2026 decision

READ MORE: Cadillac boss confirms Daniel Ricciardo decision on F1 retirement U-turn

READ MORE: Inside Hamilton's staggering $450M net worth: Ferrari salary, real estate value & more

