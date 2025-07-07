close global

Lando Norris

McLaren F1 star Lando Norris left scarred after shocking Silverstone incident

Lando Norris revealed the extent of his injuries after the McLaren F1 star was caught in a minor incident during his post-race celebrations at Silverstone.

The 25-year-old became the 13th British driver to win their home grand prix, but as he went to celebrate with the crowd at the barriers their jubilation was cut short.

Norris was knocked into the camera of a photographer after another fell down from the railings and into the McLaren star, who was in visible discomfort.

The British GP winner was promptly whisked away from the pit lane, where he was filmed returning to the McLaren garage holding his face in his hands.

However, Norris later materialised for an appearance on stage in front of the crowd at Silverstone, where he appeared good humoured and with no major injury.

The McLaren star did have two strips on the bridge of his nose to cover the scars that had bloomed on his face, but Norris was quick to make light of the situation in front of the crowd.

"Now I have two scars on my nose," he said.

"One was lonely so now I've got two, but it's all part of the memories of Silverstone."

Norris clinches first British GP victory

Norris beat team-mate Piastri for his first British GP win

Initially, it looked as if Norris would have to wait another year before claiming his first home win, with his team-mate Oscar Piastri enjoying an early advantage at the start of the British GP.

However, on the second safety car restart, Piastri was penalised by the stewards for erratic braking and was given a 10-second time penalty.

When the Australian eventually served his punishment on his pit stop, it brought him out behind Norris and had to settle for P2 after he was unable to catch the Brit before the chequered flag.

Following Silverstone, Piastri maintains his lead in the drivers' standings but only eight points separate him from his team-mate Norris in the championship.

