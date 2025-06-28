F1 Austrian Grand Prix struck by FIRE as drama brings red flag
F1 Austrian Grand Prix struck by FIRE as drama brings red flag
F1 qualifying at the Austrian Grand Prix was paused after a fire at the Red Bull Ring prompted a red flag.
Similar to Japan earlier this year, the grass at the side of the track caught fire during Q2 with a red flag instantly deployed to prioritise safety.
F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes' Verstappen pursuit takes new twist as F2 car FLIPS upside down in Austria race
Thankfully, it did not disrupt the session for too long and arrived at a time when the drivers had naturally paused their running.
High temperatures have been forecast throughout the entire Austrian GP weekend, reaching highs of 27 degrees Celsius on Saturday and expected to rise to 31 degrees for Sunday's grand prix.
Grass fires return to F1
During FP2 at the Japanese GP in April, grass fires caused delays to the session when two broke out on the Friday, contributing to two of the four red flags.
The fires prompted the FIA to take action that weekend, with certain patches being watered and others removed entirely to prevent further incidents.
Q2 in Austria resumed 10 minutes after the fire broke out, with Fernando Alonso and Alex Albon amongst the drivers who were knocked out of the session.
The FIA are yet to release a statement on the fire, or whether they plan to introduce similar safety measures as seen in Japan.
However, the part of the track where the fire occurred was watered in between Q2 and Q3, which will hopefully prevent any further outbreaks during the crucial final session.
READ MORE: F2 star FLIPS upside down in terrifying multi-car crash at Austrian Grand Prix
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Results: Hamilton beats Verstappen as British star claims Austrian Grand Prix pole
- 27 minutes ago
F1 Austrian Grand Prix struck by FIRE as drama brings red flag
- 55 minutes ago
Austrian Grand Prix hit with DELAY after chaos hits Red Bull Ring
- 1 hour ago
F1 2025 Austrian Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Spielberg
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Mercedes' Verstappen pursuit takes new twist as F2 car FLIPS upside down in Austria race
- 2 hours ago
Why is Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft absent from the Austrian Grand Prix?
- 2 hours ago
Most read
FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
- 12 june
FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix
- 14 june
FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP
- 14 june
Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix
- 16 june
FIA confirm 70-PLACE grid penalty ruling at Canadian Grand Prix
- 15 june
F1 team announce famous RETURN after 39 years
- 19 june