Mercedes F1 star handed FIA punishment over Austrian Grand Prix rule breach

The Mercedes F1 team have been forced to reach into their pockets once again this weekend, with an FIA fine levied against them on the first day of running at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Kimi Antonelli was caught speeding in the pitlane by just 0.1kmh in the second practice session for the race, triggering an automatic fine to be paid by the team.

That fine, fittingly for such a minor infringement, is just €100, which won't exactly break the bank for the mega-funded F1 team.

Every little helps under the cost cap though, and this is the second race in a row at which the team have been pinged for pitlane speeding.

Why is the fine for speeding so small?

George Russell was caught twice in one session at the Canadian Grand Prix last time out (0.1kmh and 0.2kmh), keeping the team prominent in the FIA's official communications.

Those three incidents have only totalled €300 of fines, but naturally pit lane speeding in the race leads to a much more serious punishment, typically incurring a five-second penalty on top of whatever fine is handed out.

Sometimes more serious punishments than a €100 fine are doled out even in practice though, with particularly egregious incidents like Sergio Perez clocking 120.6km/h at the British Grand Prix in 2021, more than 50% over the limit.

Even then though, there were no sporting penalties levied at him for that incident, instead 'just' a €1,000 fine.

