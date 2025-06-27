McLaren F1 star Lando Norris in FIA summons at Austrian Grand Prix

McLaren F1 star Lando Norris will have his MCL39 checked by stewards as part of an FIA summons ahead of this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.

The Brit's car has been randomly selected for the car display procedure, with Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin and the Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli also summoned.

The procedure enables media and paddock personnel to get a closer look at specific cars before the action gets underway on track at a race weekend, and although Norris, Alonso, and Antonelli have been summoned in Spielberg, it does not represent any wrongdoing on their part or that of their respective teams.

On top of this procedure, one car from each team is also presented outside the garages during race weekends, and if a team has decided to only apply upgrades to one of their cars, it is that one that must be on show.

Regarding the car display procedure, an official FIA announcement said: "In the case of adverse weather conditions, five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the car display all teams will be notified that the procedure may be conducted in the competitors' designated garage area.

"At any competition where it is raining during this presentation, we would ask you to leave the cars in position and use awnings."

It promises to be an action-packed few days at the Red Bull Ring, with severe weather conditions in the build-up set to clear in time for FP1 on Friday.

Lando Norris crashed out of the Canadian Grand Prix last time out

Norris looks to bounce back from Montreal disaster

The British papaya driver goes into this weekend's event off the back of a dramatic Sunday in Montreal last time out.

The 25-year-old made contact with his team-mate and title rival Oscar Piastri in the closing stages as he tried to take fourth spot, a move which saw him crash out in spectacular fashion.

The result ensured he lost more ground to Piastri in the championship battle, with 22 points now separating the pair at the top of the standings.

Norris was quick to apologise following the incident, but his credentials have been called into question by some pundits, with doubts lingering over whether he has the temperament required to be a serious contender.

Reigning champion and home hero Max Verstappen is also in the mix alongside Canadian GP winner George Russell, with Norris unable to afford repeating another DNF at Spielberg this weekend.

