I’m an F1 superstar and I own a Ferrari, but I’d rather drive my Golf

The surprising confession of one F1 star has revealed that despite boasting an impressive collection of some of the world's finest supercars, the Golf GTI still reigns supreme.

In 2024, one of the sport's biggest driver changes was confirmed, with Lewis Hamilton heading to Ferrari, displacing Carlos Sainz as a result.

The Spaniard left the Scuderia after four seasons racing alongside Charles Leclerc and is now getting used to life at Williams, but where other drivers may have been dejected by the move to a less prestigious team, Sainz appeared to rise to the challenge.

In his earlier years in F1, Sainz raced for Red Bull junior team Toro Rosso and Renault before heading to McLaren and Ferrari. During his time with the latter two outfits he built up an impressive private collection of machinery, yet in a recent interview he has revealed why he still prefers to drive his Golf GTI over any other vehicle.

Speaking in a recent episode of the El Cafelito Podcast, Sainz spoke on his relationship with fame since rising through the ranks and why he still opts for the humble hatchback.

What car does Carlos Sainz drive?

"I don't consider myself a Justin Bieber, I don't consider myself a celebrity," he said. "Then you see me driving a Ferrari and think, 'Well, of course - he looks the part.' But in reality, I bought that car just because I loved it," he continued, the Ferrari in question being the Ferrari 812 Competizione, which Sainz went on to describe as 'the best-looking car' he'd ever seen.

Carlos Sainz is settling in alongside Alex Albon at Williams

Despite his love for the Italian machinery, Sainz still shares his passion for the 2012 Volkswagen Golf GTI (Mk6) he has driven since he was 18.

"Today I came here in my Golf, the one I've always had, and I've always been in a Golf GTI," he admitted on the podcast.

"It’s the Golf GTI that my parents gave me when I was 18 years old."

When asked why he still favours the Golf over the many supercars in his collection, Sainz said: "Because I don't want to be seen in Madrid with a Ferrari and I don't use the Ferrari I have the Ferrari parked. I came in the golf because of that. I don't like to be seen."

