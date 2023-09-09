George Brabner

F1 pundit Martin Brundle has spoken in support of a “new Lewis” after seven-time world champion Hamilton was critical towards Max Verstappen.

Hamilton recently took jabs at the level of competition posed to Verstappen by team-mates thus far in his career, citing that his own partners at Mercedes have been far better-matched and more of a challenge.

Hamilton stated that “all of my team-mates have been stronger than the team-mates that Max has had” in an outburst rarely seen from the usually diplomatic Briton.

Top pundit Brundle praised Hamilton for his comments against Verstappen – even if he believes the Dutchman deserves praise.

Brundle said in an interview with Sky Sports F1: "I think it's too dismissive of Max's team-mates. I hope this is the new Lewis after his new contract because normally he's a lot more diplomatic about that. He was just steaming in with very firm opinion, almost putting it forward as knowledge.

“I liked it. I hope he keeps doing that. He was not going to give Max any oxygen whatsoever at this moment. I think he could have been a little more grand about it, given Max something – because Max is quite extraordinary at the moment. The way he's gelling with the team and car and reeling off these races is something to behold.”

Rosberg reveals a differing opinion

Nico Rosberg does not see why Lewis Hamilton chose to criticise Max Verstappen

Whilst Brundle welcomed Hamilton’s comments, Lewis’ former Mercedes team-mate and title rival Nico Rosberg questioned why he chose to attack Verstappen in such a way – even if he did get where he was coming from.

“It's a bit strange Lewis does talk about that 'my team-mates were so much better',” said Rosberg. “Where did that come from? But I do think he has a point. He had three world champions as team-mates and that says a lot doesn't it.”

Rosberg continued: "Nevertheless, it's not really that relevant because we all know how amazingly well Max is driving. Max is going very strongly towards that same level as Hamilton, Schumacher, Senna. He's going to be one of those top five greats very soon. It's phenomenal."

