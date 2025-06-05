close global

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Saudi Arabia, 2025

Lewis Hamilton facing 'critical' F1 race to save Ferrari flop says top pundit

Sky Sports F1 pundit David Croft has suggested that Lewis Hamilton's performance at the Canadian Grand Prix next weekend will be 'critical' for his hopes of success at Ferrari.

It was the news that shocked the world in 2024, but in 2025, Hamilton and Ferrari has played out to be more of a horror story than one of love.

F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari ultimatum issued as 'very dark' Lewis Hamilton situation emerges

Sprint race glory in China, the glimmer of light in an otherwise dark year for the Brit, was soon overshadowed by disqualification when the points really mattered.

The 40-year-old now sits sixth in the drivers' standings and is set to finish a fifth successive season without a drivers' title.

But you don't win seven world titles by chance, and if there is anybody that can turn around this decline, it's Hamilton.

That's the belief of Sky's lead commentator, 'Crofty', as he looked at what the future holds for Hamilton after the hype failed to live up to reality following his move to Ferrari.

"You go away, you go back to the drawing board, don't you? And you you go and find what's wrong," Croft told Sky's F1 show.

"And if there was something fundamentally wrong with the car, then I think that offers a morale boost to Lewis.

"I think the next race is quite critical for Lewis because Canada is a place he goes so so well at.

"It's a place he loved. It's his first pole, first win as well. This is Lewis Hamilton's track and if he has another down day like he did in Barcelona, then then there's issues.

"But look, if anyone can do it and turn it around, the seven-time world champion that is Lewis Hamilton can definitely turn it around."

There has been some talk of Hamilton falling out of love with F1 such are his struggles with Ferrari, but Croft had an emphatic message to those doubting his whereabouts next season.

"Very simply, Lewis will be around next year," he added. "He's not going anywhere."

READ MORE: F1 champion loses his driving licence

