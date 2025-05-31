Here's how you can watch highlights of the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix for FREE this weekend on Channel 4.

Formula 1 heads to Barcelona for the last time in its role as the official Spanish Grand Prix ahead of Madrid's entry to the F1 calendar next season.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri will be hoping to widen the gap ahead of team-mate Lando Norris and reigning champion Max Verstappen in the drivers' standings as the competition heats up following a new technical directive introduced this weekend.

The Spanish GP not only marks the end of the European triple-header where so far only Verstappen and Norris have stood on the top step of the podium, but it also introduces new flexi-wing rules from F1's governing body.

The clampdown on flexi-wings sees the allowance reduced from 15mm to 10mm on the front wing and its flap on every F1 car, with many expecting McLaren to take the biggest hit on their strong form which has so far seen them dominate the constructors' championship in 2025.

Qualifying sets the order for Sunday's Spanish GP but only the main race will truly show whether the papaya outfit have been hampered by the change or if they can continue their strong form across the remainder of the campaign.

Here is how you can watch all competitive sessions from the Spanish Grand Prix for free, in what is set to be a huge weekend of F1 action!

What time is F1 on Channel 4 for the Spanish Grand Prix?

Highlights of Saturday's vitally important qualifying session will air on Channel 4 at 6:50pm BST on Saturday evening, allowing fans the chance to catch up on the action.

That highlights package will be hosted by Lee McKenzie, David Coulthard and Alice Powell ahead of highlights of the main event at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya which will air on Sunday at 6:30pm BST.

If you miss any of the action from the weekend, you can catch all the highlights on Channel 4's on-demand service.

Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.

It also offers live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.

