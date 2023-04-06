Stuart Hodge

Thursday 6 April 2023 23:30

The town where Germany's iconic Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher grew up is now facing a tragic fate.

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff is now a BILLIONAIRE

A new list of sporting billionaires has revealed that Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff is now worth $1 billion.

George Russell pain 'tempered' Lewis Hamilton Melbourne celebrations

Mercedes chief technical officer James Allison has conceded how George Russell's lap 18 retirement at the Australian Grand Prix 'tempered' the celebrations of Lewis Hamilton's podium return.

Perez hits out at Red Bull's 'unacceptable' issues

Sergio Perez has criticised Red Bull's "unacceptable" mechanical errors after fighting back to finish fifth in the chaotic Australian Grand Prix.

A new Max? Horner applauds flourishing Verstappen attribute

Christian Horner has praised the 'patience' with which Max Verstappen dealt with the two Mercedes cars in the opening stages of the Australian Grand Prix.

Former president laments Ferrari nightmare

Former Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo has made an ominous prediction for the Italian team's future, suggesting that the team's current woes are "not a short-term crisis".

Ted Kravitz suggests SURPRISE reason Russell could beat Hamilton

Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz has suggested that Lewis Hamilton might not push himself quite as hard to beat his upstart team-mate George Russell if the pair of them aren't fighting the Red Bulls for the world championship.