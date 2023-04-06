A new Max? Horner applauds flourishing Verstappen attribute shown at Australian GP

Harry Smith

Thursday 6 April 2023 08:54 - Updated: 09:25

Christian Horner has praised the 'patience' with which Max Verstappen dealt with the two Mercedes cars in the opening stages of the Australian Grand Prix.

Verstappen had started the Grand Prix from pole position but endured a difficult getaway, losing the lead to Mercedes driver George Russell at the first corner.

The Dutchman soon found himself in P3 after former championship rival Lewis Hamilton pulled off a brave move in the third corner to take second place.

Verstappen patiently sat behind the Mercedes duo for the opening stages of the race, before Russell came in for his stop under safety car conditions.

The Dutchman then picked his moment to pounce on race leader Hamilton, sweeping around the outside of the Mercedes on the run down to the turn 9-10 chicane to take control of the race on lap 12.

From there Verstappen dominated the Grand Prix, disappearing off into the distance before red flags cut back his advantage – taking himself out of DRS range within a handful of corners.

Verstappen and Hamilton battle at the Australian Grand Prix

A new-look Verstappen

Speaking after the Australian Grand Prix, Christian Horner said: "The two Mercedes were fast-starting. They [were] both very aggressive on the first lap [with] Max showing great patience really to not get embroiled. Then they started having a go at each other."

Horner was content with the ease at which Verstappen went on to take the lead back from the two Mercedes drivers.

“Then they pitted George, then the red flag came out, and then it was just a straight fight between Max and Lewis, and he made very short work of that. It was a question of controlling the race from that point onwards.”

Red Bull and Verstappen will head to Baku at the end of the month looking to extend the team's 100% winning record to start the 2023 season.

READ MORE: Verstappen rubbishes Mercedes allegations following Australian GP dominance