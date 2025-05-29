Ferrari F1 star Lewis Hamilton calls for 'urgent action' in official statement
Lewis Hamilton has called for ‘urgent action’ after an official statement has been released on a key issue for the Formula 1 champion.
Aside from being a racing driver Hamilton is also the founder of Mission 44, an organisation that helps young people from underrepresented backgrounds excel in education and in motorsport related careers.
Mission 44 recently released the findings from a nationwide study regarding inclusion in the UK education system, after record numbers of suspensions and exclusions in schools have been reported.
The findings stated that 17 per cent of young people say school or college is a place where they don’t feel safe or welcome, and 41 per cent say that their school or college has not listened to or shown concern for their worries or wellbeing.
These figures rose drastically for students with a disability, Special Educational Needs and those from lower socio-economic backgrounds, and the data has prompted Mission 44 to call for the government action on the findings.
Hamilton also shared the research to his social media account, and later called for action from the government: “I’m proud to stand alongside Mission 44 and over 25 organisations calling for the government to take urgent action to build a more inclusive education system."
Hamilton and Mission 44 call on UK government for education reforms
Mission 44 also released a statement and wrote: “Lewis Hamilton and Mission 44 are proud to be leading a sector-wide call for urgent action on inclusive education, alongside over 25 signatories from across the education and youth sectors.
"Together, we are calling for urgent Government action to build a more inclusive education system that supports every young person to thrive.”
Following these findings, Mission 44 have issued a set of recommendations to the government and have called for sector-wide action to help with inclusion in education.
Firstly, the foundation has asked for a national framework for inclusion, which will provide schools with clear guidance and support on how to create a supportive and inclusive environment for every student.
Mission 44 has also asked for an annual national student experience survey, and mentorship programmes for students at risk of exclusion so they are given the extra support needed to help them remain in the education system.
Finally, they have also recommended that targeted funding for an inclusive workforce be introduced, aimed at building a more inclusive profession that reflects the diverse communities they work with and allows them to properly support every student.
