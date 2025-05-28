Lewis Hamilton tipped for Spanish Grand Prix win as extraordinary omen emerges

Lewis Hamilton’s luck could return at the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend after an extraordinary trend from Barcelona has been unearthed.

The 2025 season has not played out how Hamilton and Ferrari would have hoped so far, with only two grand prix podiums to the team’s name, both earned by Charles Leclerc.

However, Hamilton is heading to a track this weekend where he boasts an incredible record, with the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya a venue that could help the champion return to his winning ways.

Not only is Hamilton tied with Michael Schumacher on the most number of Spanish GP wins (6), but he is also one of only two drivers to have won around the circuit in the past nine years.

As emphasised by one X user, only Hamilton and F1 rival Max Verstappen have won the Spanish GP since 2016, with the former Mercedes racer victorious in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Verstappen famously earned his first F1 victory in Barcelona at the 2016 Spanish GP and has won the past three events - 2022, 2023 and 2024 - consecutively.

Can Verstappen and Hamilton bounce back at Spanish GP?

Of course, either Verstappen or Hamilton’s ability to win the Spanish GP does not hinge on the good omen of their previous statistics, but rather the pace of their car in comparison to championship leaders McLaren.

The 2025 Spanish GP could see the championship turn on its head, with Christian Horner and Fred Vasseur hoping the FIA’s new technical directive will propel them back into the title fight, hindering McLaren.

From Barcelona onwards, the FIA will introduce stricter tests to the front wings of teams to clamp down on the use of flexible wings, which is long thought to have given McLaren the advantage at the top of the field.

The FIA introduced similar measures in relation to rear wings earlier this year at the Chinese GP, although this did little to reshuffle the pack as McLaren’s dominance continued.

Most F1 teams will therefore bring upgraded car parts to Barcelona in line with this new technical directive, which could prove pivotal to Hamilton’s chances at a grand prix victory with Ferrari for the remainder of 2025.

