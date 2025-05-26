Daniel Ricciardo handed 'confident' Cadillac return verdict as F1 braced for major change - F1 News Recap
A confident verdict has been issued on whether fan-favourite Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo could be making a comeback to the sport with Cadillac next season.
Spanish Grand Prix set for F1 rule change after Monaco
The Spanish Grand Prix will host a major Formula 1 rule change, a week after Monaco’s mandatory tyre rule change.
Max Verstappen resurgence in the air after Monaco Grand Prix
Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen is creeping closer to a fifth world title despite missing out on a 66th career victory at the Monaco Grand Prix last weekend.
Mercedes F1 star shunned by rival in extraordinary banana exchange
George Russell has offended the delicate sensibilities of F1 rival Oscar Piastri, after the Mercedes star made the ultimate power-move.
Schumacher Ferrari F1 car sold for RECORD multi-million price
Michael Schumacher’s 2001 Monaco Grand Prix-winning Ferrari has been sold at auction for millions, after it was announced the F1 champion’s car would go up for sale during the 2025 race weekend.
