Daniel Ricciardo handed 'confident' Cadillac return verdict as F1 braced for major change - F1 News Recap

A confident verdict has been issued on whether fan-favourite Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo could be making a comeback to the sport with Cadillac next season.

➡️ READ MORE

Spanish Grand Prix set for F1 rule change after Monaco

The Spanish Grand Prix will host a major Formula 1 rule change, a week after Monaco’s mandatory tyre rule change.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen resurgence in the air after Monaco Grand Prix

Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen is creeping closer to a fifth world title despite missing out on a 66th career victory at the Monaco Grand Prix last weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes F1 star shunned by rival in extraordinary banana exchange

George Russell has offended the delicate sensibilities of F1 rival Oscar Piastri, after the Mercedes star made the ultimate power-move.

➡️ READ MORE

Schumacher Ferrari F1 car sold for RECORD multi-million price

Michael Schumacher’s 2001 Monaco Grand Prix-winning Ferrari has been sold at auction for millions, after it was announced the F1 champion’s car would go up for sale during the 2025 race weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Related