A confident verdict has been issued on whether fan-favourite Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo could be making a comeback to the sport with Cadillac next season.

Spanish Grand Prix set for F1 rule change after Monaco

The Spanish Grand Prix will host a major Formula 1 rule change, a week after Monaco’s mandatory tyre rule change.

Max Verstappen resurgence in the air after Monaco Grand Prix

Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen is creeping closer to a fifth world title despite missing out on a 66th career victory at the Monaco Grand Prix last weekend.

Mercedes F1 star shunned by rival in extraordinary banana exchange

George Russell has offended the delicate sensibilities of F1 rival Oscar Piastri, after the Mercedes star made the ultimate power-move.

Schumacher Ferrari F1 car sold for RECORD multi-million price

Michael Schumacher’s 2001 Monaco Grand Prix-winning Ferrari has been sold at auction for millions, after it was announced the F1 champion’s car would go up for sale during the 2025 race weekend.

Verstappen gives Monaco GP 'banana skin' verdict as F1 star takes INTENTIONAL FIA penalty - GPFans Recap
May 25, 2025 23:43
GPFans Recap

Verstappen gives Monaco GP 'banana skin' verdict as F1 star takes INTENTIONAL FIA penalty - GPFans Recap

  • May 25, 2025 23:43
Daniel Ricciardo tribute made as Liam Lawson takes aim at F1 legend - F1 News Recap
May 24, 2025 23:57
GPFans Recap

Daniel Ricciardo tribute made as Liam Lawson takes aim at F1 legend - F1 News Recap

  • May 24, 2025 23:57

GPFans Recap

Daniel Ricciardo handed 'confident' Cadillac return verdict as F1 braced for major change - F1 News Recap
2 hours ago

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Social

Mercedes F1 star shunned by rival in extraordinary banana exchange
3 hours ago

  • 3 hours ago
Daniel Ricciardo

'I'm confident' - Daniel Ricciardo Cadillac deal given defiant verdict by F1 paddock insider
Yesterday 21:57

  • Yesterday 21:57
Monaco Grand Prix

FIA announce post-race Monaco Grand Prix inspection as Lewis Hamilton Ferrari samples taken
Yesterday 20:57

  • Yesterday 20:57
Spanish Grand Prix

Spanish Grand Prix set for F1 rule change after Monaco
Yesterday 19:57

  • Yesterday 19:57
Monaco Grand Prix

Flurry of F1 stars hit by FIA deleted lap ruling at Monaco Grand Prix
Yesterday 18:57

  • Yesterday 18:57
F1 Standings

