How to attend Monaco Grand Prix CHEAPLY with genius hack
How to attend Monaco Grand Prix CHEAPLY with genius hack
The Monaco Grand Prix. The home of watching Formula 1 racing (the fanciest kind of motorsport) on a yacht (the fanciest kind of boat, probably).
Attending a race in Monte Carlo is a dream for so many long-time F1 fans, but many are put off by the inherent fanciness and presumed cost. After all, you don't own a single monocle. You don't know how to play baccarat!
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton handed severe Monaco Grand Prix penalty as FIA issue disqualification ruling
All of that being said, it's possible to see the Monaco Grand Prix in person more cheaply than you'd expect. Come on now, what did you think this was? Las Vegas?
Unlike the single-day tickets which start at $300 for race day in America's third-seediest gambling paradise (we haven't forgotten about you, Atlantic City. Nor you, Reno), you can sit up on the grassy hill in La Rocher for just €120. For a modern F1 race, that sounds downright reasonable.
How to attend the Monaco Grand Prix on the cheap
'But wait Chris!,' you're shouting at your screen, because you've forgotten how the internet works and you think I can actually hear you through our respective screens. 'It's Monaco, the expensive bit isn't the race ticket!'
Au contraire! The trick is, and hopefully you're paying close attention here, to not actually stay in Monaco, because that's insane.
That's right, you've got choices! There's a big ol' camping ground called La Laune about half an hour away from the little millionaires' enclave that has some public transport routes (honestly, imagine the loan you'd have to take out to pay for parking in Monaco).
There's another a little further out called Les Embruns too, and neither of them will set you back more than €30 a night for two people. Les Embruns is bang on the sea too, which...come on, it's a late May bank holiday weekend break, soak up some rays!
So, there it is. Couple of nights camping out, €60. Race tickets, €120 each. Hearing the screech of tyres and the twisting of metal as Lance Stroll stacks it? Priceless.
F1 RESULTS: Hamilton and Verstappen tangle as Leclerc DENIED pole at Monaco
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Norris takes win on final lap after Monaco Grand Prix shambles
- 6 minutes ago
George Russell takes INTENTIONAL FIA penalty at Monaco Grand Prix
- 19 minutes ago
Mercedes given huge concern after shock Monaco F1 retirement
- 38 minutes ago
F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Red Bull star pits after opening lap crash
- 1 hour ago
How to attend Monaco Grand Prix CHEAPLY with genius hack
- 2 hours ago
F1 2025 Monaco Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 2 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
23 - 25 May
Lando Norris
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul