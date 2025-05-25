How to attend Monaco Grand Prix CHEAPLY with genius hack

The Monaco Grand Prix. The home of watching Formula 1 racing (the fanciest kind of motorsport) on a yacht (the fanciest kind of boat, probably).

Attending a race in Monte Carlo is a dream for so many long-time F1 fans, but many are put off by the inherent fanciness and presumed cost. After all, you don't own a single monocle. You don't know how to play baccarat!

All of that being said, it's possible to see the Monaco Grand Prix in person more cheaply than you'd expect. Come on now, what did you think this was? Las Vegas?

Unlike the single-day tickets which start at $300 for race day in America's third-seediest gambling paradise (we haven't forgotten about you, Atlantic City. Nor you, Reno), you can sit up on the grassy hill in La Rocher for just €120. For a modern F1 race, that sounds downright reasonable.

How to attend the Monaco Grand Prix on the cheap

'But wait Chris!,' you're shouting at your screen, because you've forgotten how the internet works and you think I can actually hear you through our respective screens. 'It's Monaco, the expensive bit isn't the race ticket!'

Au contraire! The trick is, and hopefully you're paying close attention here, to not actually stay in Monaco, because that's insane.

That's right, you've got choices! There's a big ol' camping ground called La Laune about half an hour away from the little millionaires' enclave that has some public transport routes (honestly, imagine the loan you'd have to take out to pay for parking in Monaco).

There's another a little further out called Les Embruns too, and neither of them will set you back more than €30 a night for two people. Les Embruns is bang on the sea too, which...come on, it's a late May bank holiday weekend break, soak up some rays!

So, there it is. Couple of nights camping out, €60. Race tickets, €120 each. Hearing the screech of tyres and the twisting of metal as Lance Stroll stacks it? Priceless.

