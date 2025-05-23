F1 star under FIA investigation over red flag infringement at Monaco Grand Prix

Haas Formula 1 star Ollie Bearman has been placed under investigation for yet another red flag infringement at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The British driver lost his lap time during Q1 in Imola last weekend, with his P10 time deleted after the newly promoted Franco Colapinto brought out a red flag in qualifying.

Bearman has now been placed under investigation by the stewards at the Monaco GP for overtaking during red flag conditions in FP2, after the session was paused when Oscar Piastri crashed at Sainte-Devote.

The Haas star allegedly overtook a Williams car when the red flag was out and the stewards are currently reviewing the incident as a breach of Appendix H, Article 2.5.4.1 b) of the International Sporting Code.

Sky Sports F1 pundit David Croft reviewed the incident after FP2, where he claimed - if Bearman is found in breach of the regulations - he could receive a five-place grid drop.

Will Bearman receive a penalty in Monaco?

Discussing the incident with Karun Chandhok, Croft said: "He has gone to see the stewards for failure to comply with a red flag signal. In a red flag signal, slow down, prepare to stop, abort your lap, don't overtake another car.

"That's the key here, that he did overtake another car."

Chandhok then confirmed the standard penalty was a five-place grid drop for overtaking another car in free practice under a red flag, stating that he doubted the young star would get away with the error.

If Bearman does receive a penalty he will join Lance Stroll in a grid drop, who received a one-place grid penalty for an incident in FP1.

The Canadian driver moved onto the racing line during blue flag conditions, blocking the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc who hurtled into the hairpin and collided with Stroll earlier in the weekend.

