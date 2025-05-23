F1 star under FIA investigation over red flag infringement at Monaco Grand Prix
F1 star under FIA investigation over red flag infringement at Monaco Grand Prix
Haas Formula 1 star Ollie Bearman has been placed under investigation for yet another red flag infringement at the Monaco Grand Prix.
The British driver lost his lap time during Q1 in Imola last weekend, with his P10 time deleted after the newly promoted Franco Colapinto brought out a red flag in qualifying.
F1 HEADLINES: McLaren confirm change to BOTH cars as FIA rule creates Monaco penalty threat
Bearman has now been placed under investigation by the stewards at the Monaco GP for overtaking during red flag conditions in FP2, after the session was paused when Oscar Piastri crashed at Sainte-Devote.
The Haas star allegedly overtook a Williams car when the red flag was out and the stewards are currently reviewing the incident as a breach of Appendix H, Article 2.5.4.1 b) of the International Sporting Code.
Sky Sports F1 pundit David Croft reviewed the incident after FP2, where he claimed - if Bearman is found in breach of the regulations - he could receive a five-place grid drop.
Will Bearman receive a penalty in Monaco?
Discussing the incident with Karun Chandhok, Croft said: "He has gone to see the stewards for failure to comply with a red flag signal. In a red flag signal, slow down, prepare to stop, abort your lap, don't overtake another car.
"That's the key here, that he did overtake another car."
Chandhok then confirmed the standard penalty was a five-place grid drop for overtaking another car in free practice under a red flag, stating that he doubted the young star would get away with the error.
If Bearman does receive a penalty he will join Lance Stroll in a grid drop, who received a one-place grid penalty for an incident in FP1.
The Canadian driver moved onto the racing line during blue flag conditions, blocking the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc who hurtled into the hairpin and collided with Stroll earlier in the weekend.
F1 RESULTS TODAY: Max Verstappen suffers embarrassing defeat as Red Bull star crashes TWICE at Monaco Grand Prix
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
FIA announce major penalty verdict after F1 star commits 'forbidden' act at Monaco Grand Prix
- 36 minutes ago
F1 2025 Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Monte Carlo
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton eases Ferrari tension with emotional message
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: McLaren announce change to BOTH cars as star driver crashes at Monaco Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
F1 champion reveals ‘spicy’ first lap pit strategy at Monaco Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
F1 star under FIA investigation over red flag infringement at Monaco Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 23 - 25 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul