F1 stars facing double FIA penalty threat after Monaco Grand Prix rule change

The stars of the Formula 1 grid could be at risk of a double penalty this weekend after a heavily debated change was announced by the FIA for the Monaco Grand Prix.

The pinnacle of motorsport returns to the most iconic stage on the calendar for the 82nd edition of the historic event, but the Monte Carlo race has undergone a significant revaluation.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren confirm change on BOTH cars as FIA unveil latest ruling at Monaco Grand Prix

Ahead of the eighth round of the 2025 championship, F1's governing body confirmed that a mandatory two-stop race rule had been implemented in an attempt to reintroduce an element of unpredictability to the Monaco GP.

In recent years the main event became rather boring for viewers and as F1 cars only continued to grow in size, the Monaco GP became a race which was won during qualifying.

For this year's grand prix however, the FIA have announced that all teams and drivers must perform a minimum of two pit stops during Sunday's race, which also presents twice as much risk for being handed a speeding penalty in the pit lane.

FIA announce another pit lane change at Monaco GP

An official FIA announcement confirmed ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix: "The pit lane speed limit detailed in Article 34.7 of the sporting regulations is hereby amended to 60km/h for the duration of the event."

The regular pit lane speed limit is 80 km/h but can be modified by the race director at tracks such as Monaco to conform to safety concerns or track-specific needs. Monaco is home to narrow pit lanes, as is the season-opening Albert Park Circuit, where the speed limit was also reduced to 60 km/h for safety reasons earlier this year.

Lance Stroll went over the speed limit by 0.2kmh in Monaco last year which resulted in a €100 fine for Aston Martin. Now axed F1 driver Valtteri Bottas went over by a whopping 14.6 km/h and landed Sauber with a €1,000 fine.

If any of the 20 stars go over the limit come Sunday then they could be looking at a slam-dunk penalty for the race.

Given that the usual pit lane speed limit is 80km/h, all 10 teams and their driver duos need to be cautious that muscle memory does not take over and risk not one but two penalties at the Monte Carlo track this weekend.

All drivers should have access to a working pit limiter in Monaco, an electronic system which limits the speed of the car when entering the pit lane. However, this device does require the driver to activate it, with numerous punishments already handed out this season for speeding.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari in FIA summons at Monaco Grand Prix

Related