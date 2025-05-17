Mercedes F1 star in disqualification scare as FIA issue Imola penalty verdict - F1 News Recap
George Russell demonstrated outstanding teamwork during the Imola Grand Prix weekend, pointing out a potential problem with the car of fellow Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli.
FIA announce penalty verdict after embarrassing incident at Imola Grand Prix
The FIA have announced an official decision from the stewards following an incident during qualifying for the Imola Grand Prix.
Imola Grand Prix qualifying DELAYED after official FIA announcement
Saturday's qualifying for the 2025 Imola Grand Prix was delayed after an official announcement from the FIA.
Red Bull star FLIPS upside down in horror crash at Imola Grand Prix
Yuki Tsunoda caused a red flag during qualifying at the Imola Grand Prix, with the Red Bull star flipping his car upside down and crashing out in Q1.
F1 star KILLS animal in freak incident at Imola Grand Prix
A Formula 1 driver was responsible for the death of an animal during FP1 at the Imola Grand Prix after footage revealed the moment his car came into contact with the poor creature.
