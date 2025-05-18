FIA confirm flurry of engine changes after Imola Grand Prix driver swap

The FIA have confirmed a number of engine changes ahead of this weekend's Imola Grand Prix.

Franco Colapinto is running his first race for Alpine this weekend after Jack Doohan's unceremonious demotion, and he'll be getting plenty of fresh power unit parts to greet him.

The Argentine driver starred for Williams last year after Logan Sargeant's release, but was denied a full-time drive with the British team thanks to Carlos Sainz's impending arrival for the 2025 season.

The FIA have confirmed ahead of his Alpine debut that his car will be fitted with a new internal combustion unit, turbocharger, motor generator unit (heat), motor generator unit (kinetic) and exhaust system, all within the allowed parameters.

Colapinto at risk of big grid penalty

However, Doohan's chaotic start to the season has necessitated some power unit changes earlier in the season, meaning that Colapinto has very few allowed swaps left for the rest of the season.

The turbocharger and the MGU-H are both the fourth of the season for the car the Argentine has inherited, meaning that any further replacements for those two parts will see him get a ten-place grid penalty.

There were fears Colapinto may have had to change further parts after crashing during qualifying at Tamburello on Saturday, but this appears not to be the case as he prepares to start the race down in 16th.

The internal combustion unit, and MGU-K are the third of the year, meaning that Alpine can replace each once more before a penalty is levied. Colapinto's sister Alpine Pierre Gasly has also taken a third MGU-K.

Team boss Flavio Briatore gave Colapinto a five-race deadline to impress the team in the statement announcing his promotion, although the controversial Italian appeared to have memory-holed that when speaking at Imola this weekend.

"Franco will race as much as needed," he said. "I read somewhere that he'll have five races, but no, there's no set limit on his races."

