Lewis Hamilton's dad 'set for new FIA role' as presidency bid ramps up

Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony could be set for a new role within the FIA, amid threat of a challenge to Mohammed Ben Sulayem's presidency.

Anthony Hamilton is set to be given a role within the young driver programme of the governing body, according to The Times, who also suggest he has been performing the role unofficially for over a year.

During next month's FIA conference, Formula 1's governing body are set to announce the FIA’s young driver development pathway, and the seven-time F1 world champion's father could head that.

It comes as another F1 star's father is poised to launch a challenge to Ben Sulayem's role as president, with Carlos Sainz Sr confirming he is seriously considering candidacy in December's election.

Ben Sulayem has recently proposed changes to the way in which the FIA operates, which will also be discussed at next month's conference, and the changes would strengthen his position and hamper challenges to his leadership.

Hamilton set for FIA role

Hamilton and his father share a close bond, and the 65-year-old has regularly been seen during his son's first few races with his new Ferrari team.

Anthony Hamilton was at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, and did his best to console rookie Isack Hadjar, who crashed out of his first F1 race before the race had even got underway.

Hadjar was distraught, visibly upset, and Hamilton was there to give him a hug and offer some kind words, which would be part of his role with the FIA, if indeed he does get appointed as the leader of the FIA’s young driver development pathway.

Anthony Hamilton reportedly gets on well with Ben Sulayem, despite his son - and other drivers - having engaged in a war of words with the FIA president in recent months.

Ben Sulayem recently said that drivers were not 'rappers' when discussing driver swearing, comments which Hamilton described as having a 'racial element'.

