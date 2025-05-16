Max Verstappen blasted over 'dangerous' Ferrari test
Max Verstappen blasted over 'dangerous' Ferrari test
An ex-Formula 1 star his hit out at Max Verstappen's decision to participate in a test with a Ferrari earlier this month.
The four-time world champion was spotted racking up the laps behind the wheel of a Ferrari 296 GT at the iconic Nurburgring Nordschleife just days after finishing fourth at the Miami Grand Prix.
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton signs new deal as Ferrari star absent at Imola Grand Prix
Verstappen initially went to some lengths to cover up his identity, driving under the pseudonym of Franz Hermann, but later confirmed his appearance at the circuit.
Schumacher questions Verstappen decision
But former Williams driver and respected pundit Ralf Schumacher believes Verstappen's Red Bull chiefs wouldn't have been best pleased to see their star man out on a track renowned for its speed.
Speaking on the Sky Sports Germany podcast, Backstage Pit Lane, the German said: "If I were his team boss, I would have asked him if he was out of his mind.
"I don't think it's a good idea to do this on the Nordschleife. I know a lot of people don't like me for it, but I just find the Nordschleife incredibly dangerous.
"The DTM [Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters] was banned there in the past because it was simply too fast, and now the GT3 cars are incredibly fast.
"Things can happen so quickly. Racing in a GT3 car, okay, I can understand that, but why did it have to be the Nordschleife?"
Verstappen - who runs his own GT3 team, Verstappen.com Racing - will now turn his focus back to F1 matters as he looks to keep pace in the championship battle.
He heads into this weekend's Emilia-Romagna GP third in the drivers' standings behind the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and last year's runner-up, Lando Norris.
RECAP: Mercedes F1 star 'in tears' as FIA announce outcome of inspection ahead of Imola Grand Prix
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
How the 2025 Imola Grand Prix could be its last F1 race
- 40 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton’s brother celebrates ‘biggest win ever’ after incredible racing weekend
- 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen blasted over 'dangerous' Ferrari test
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton signs new deal as Ferrari star absent at Imola Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
F1 Practice Today: Imola Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- Today 06:57
Mercedes F1 star 'in tears' as FIA announce outcome of inspection ahead of Imola Grand Prix - F1 News Recap
- Yesterday 23:42
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul