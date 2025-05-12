Verstappen bias levelled at FIA stewards as McLaren car ‘trick’ uncovered - F1 Recap

Former Formula 1 champion Jacques Villeneuve has accused the FIA’s stewards of bias when administering penalties, especially in regards to Red Bull star Max Verstappen.

McLaren F1 'trick' exposed after early season domination

A clever 'trick' from the McLaren team has been uncovered by an aerodynamics expert, which may give some clues as to how the Woking outfit are dominating the rest of the Formula 1 field.

'Mimimi' Hamilton blasted by F1 race winner over Ferrari conduct

Lewis Hamilton's recent conduct at Ferrari has been criticised by Ralf Schumacher, with the German suggesting he's causing more problems at the Maranello outfit.

Upcoming F1 race to be shown for FREE after new TV deal agreed

The upcoming Spanish Grand Prix will be shown on free-to-air TV, after a new TV agreement was reached in Spain.

Driver health update issued after car destroyed in 150KPH crash

Dutch driver Dirk Schouten was involved in a 150kph crash at Spa-Francorchamps circuit during the opening Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland event this weekend.

