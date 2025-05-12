FIA stewards accused of Verstappen penalty bias

Former Formula 1 champion Jacques Villeneuve has accused the FIA’s stewards of bias when administering penalties, especially in regards to Red Bull star Max Verstappen.

Verstappen was handed a 10-second time penalty during the Miami Grand Prix sprint for a pit lane collision with Kimi Antonelli, which saw him drop to last place where he lost out on crucial points.

The Dutchman could only manage fourth place in Sunday’s race, losing the lead to Oscar Piastri after he overtook the champion on Lap 14 and maintained position to take his third consecutive victory.

Speaking to Vision4Sport, Villeneuve praised Piastri’s ability on track and stated he is currently the ‘golden child’, a position that he claims has rewarded him with leniency from the stewards.

"Oscar Piastri doesn’t seem to be affected by pressure and he's got a good mentor in Mark Webber. He is somebody Oscar can lean on. I wouldn’t go as far as to say father-figure, but there's this balance, this energy in place between them and that's super helpful," Villeneuve said.

"Piastri is loved. He's like the golden child right now. If something happens, he won’t be given penalties as easily as Max Verstappen is, for instance. That's also a big help in fighting for a championship."

Villeneuve addresses FIA penalties in F1

Villeneuve went on to compare the current situation to Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg who were team-mates at Mercedes from 2013 until 2016.

During this period, the pair were locked in an intense battle for multiple world drivers' titles, with Hamilton successful in 2014 and 2015, whilst Rosberg claimed his one and only championship in 2016.

"It reminds me of when we had Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg fighting for the championship," Villeneuve continued.

"If they made the same move, Nico would get a penalty. In the following race, if Lewis made the same move, he wouldn't be penalised. There is this slight unbalance which is human and Piastri is on the right side of the balance."

