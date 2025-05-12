'Mimimi' Hamilton blasted by F1 race winner over Ferrari conduct

Lewis Hamilton's recent conduct at Ferrari has been criticised by Ralf Schumacher, with the German suggesting he's causing more problems at the Maranello outfit.

Hamilton recently admitted to telling team boss Fred Vasseur to 'calm down', after the Frenchman approached the seven-time champion about his comments over team radio at the Miami Grand Prix.

Those team radio messages included Hamilton expressing his displeasure at how long it took for the team to orchestrate team orders between himself and Charles Leclerc, telling engineer Riccardo Adami to: "have a tea break while you’re at it."

These comments were not seen to be helpful by Vasseur, with the team already facing immense pressure due to a dismal start to the season.

Ferrari are sat down in fourth in the constructors' championship with the team having accumulated just one main race podium across six grands prix weekends, while seven-time champion Hamilton is sat in seventh in the drivers' standings.

Now, Ralf Schumacher has slammed Hamilton's recent behaviour, using the German term 'minimi' - which translates as somebody who is irrational or stubborn.

"Mimimi Hamilton, that was somehow wrong," Schumacher told Sky Germany's Backstage Pitlane podcast.

"If you really want to overtake, that's one thing; he was also faster at the time. But then I'll give it back without a fight, and afterwards, I won't act as if I meant it sarcastically. Instead, I'll just say that I'm sorry.

"That really shouldn't have happened with his experience and his age. He could have acted a bit more cleverly, I think that would have suited him better."

Schumacher takes aim at Hamilton

It's not the first time this season that Schumacher has singled out Hamilton during Ferrari's struggles. The German ex-F1 racer recently suggested that Hamilton may quit Ferrari before his contract is up, due to his poor form.

Hamilton has been outqualified by Leclerc five times out of six this season, while the Brit has only achieved one top-five finish in a main race this year.

He sits two places - and 12 points - behind his team-mate in the drivers' championship, and only a sprint race victory in China has given his early-season form a respectable look.

Schumacher continued on his rant against Hamilton's team radio messages: "The people at Ferrari have gotten to know Hamilton a bit internally now. Such actions naturally strain the relationship, this will stick, and he has to recognise that himself.

