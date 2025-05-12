Upcoming F1 race to be shown for FREE after new TV deal agreed
The upcoming Spanish Grand Prix will be shown on free-to-air TV, after a new TV agreement was reached in Spain.
DAZN - a paid sports subscription service - holds the rights to show Formula 1 in Spain, but they have reached an agreement with Mediaset, a popular free-to-air channel available in Spain.
The agreement means that for the fifth consecutive season, Spaniards will be able to watch their home grand prix free of charge, with the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya potentially set to be under threat in seasons to come due to a different Spanish race entering the calendar.
It has been confirmed that Madrid will host a street circuit race that runs past the IFEMA Exhibition Centre from 2026, with a construction licence recently being granted.
For now, however, the Spanish GP will take place at the iconic Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya once again between May 30-June 1.
Return of free-to-air F1 races?
In the UK, Sky Sports gained rights to show the sport back in 2012, but since then a deal has been made for Channel 4 to show highlights, and the British GP is also still on free-to-air TV for fans to watch.
In Spain, there is now a similar kind of deal, but it's unlikely F1 will return to free-to-air channels full-time anytime soon in the UK.
Broadcasting legends Martin Brundle, David Croft and Ted Kravitz have become household names for UK-based F1 fans, as have esteemed pundits and guests Bernie Collins, Naomi Schiff, Anthony Davidson and Karun Chandhok just to name a few.
An official press release confirmed to Spanish F1 fans that the ninth round of the 2025 season will be shown from practice all the way through to the main race on free-to-air TV.
