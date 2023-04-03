Verstappen BLAMES FIA for Melbourne chaos as Hulkenberg worried he'd s*** himself – GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
Verstappen BLAMES FIA for Melbourne chaos as Hulkenberg worried he'd s*** himself – GPFans F1 Recap
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has blamed race control for the mayhem that occurred at the end of the Australian Grand Prix, which saw several collisions and forced retirements.
➡️ READ MORE
Hulkenberg reveals 'horror scenario' that led to 'code brown' moment
Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg has revealed that he almost had a "code brown" moment at the Australian Grand Prix when Alex Albon crashed his Williams just a few metres in front of him.
➡️ READ MORE
Alonso splits with TV presenter girlfriend Schlager
Fernando Alonso announced via his Instagram story that he and his girlfriend, Andrea Schlager, have ended their relationship.
➡️ READ MORE
Russell insists Red Bull are 'embarrassed' about true pace
George Russell believes Red Bull are embarrassed to show their true potential despite winning the opening three races.
➡️ READ MORE
Australian GP CEO claims track invasion 'could have been HORRIFIC'
Australian Grand Prix Corporation chief executive Andrew Westacott has broken silence after a track invasion after the 2023 event, insisting that it could have had "horrific" consequences.
➡️ READ MORE
Ferrari SLAMMED as 'absolute disappointment of F1 season' by ex-F1 driver
Former F1 driver Timo Glock has skewered Ferrari describing the Scuderia as "the absolute disappointment of the season" so far.
➡️ READ MORE