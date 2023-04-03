Verstappen BLAMES FIA for Melbourne chaos as Hulkenberg worried he'd s*** himself – GPFans F1 Recap

close global

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has blamed race control for the mayhem that occurred at the end of the Australian Grand Prix, which saw several collisions and forced retirements.

Hulkenberg reveals 'horror scenario' that led to 'code brown' moment

Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg has revealed that he almost had a "code brown" moment at the Australian Grand Prix when Alex Albon crashed his Williams just a few metres in front of him.

Alonso splits with TV presenter girlfriend Schlager

Fernando Alonso announced via his Instagram story that he and his girlfriend, Andrea Schlager, have ended their relationship.

Russell insists Red Bull are 'embarrassed' about true pace

George Russell believes Red Bull are embarrassed to show their true potential despite winning the opening three races.

Australian GP CEO claims track invasion 'could have been HORRIFIC'

Australian Grand Prix Corporation chief executive Andrew Westacott has broken silence after a track invasion after the 2023 event, insisting that it could have had "horrific" consequences.

Ferrari SLAMMED as 'absolute disappointment of F1 season' by ex-F1 driver

Former F1 driver Timo Glock has skewered Ferrari describing the Scuderia as "the absolute disappointment of the season" so far.

