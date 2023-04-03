Joe Ellis

Monday 3 April 2023 13:30

Fernando Alonso announced via his Instagram story that he and his girlfriend, Andrea Schlager, have ended their relationship.

Both parties posted the same image and message on their own accounts on 2 April, just hours after the Aston Martin driver had secured a third successive podium at the Australian Grand Prix.

The two are still due to work on collaborative projects together that began during their relationship but they will no longer be dating.

The image shared by Fernando Alonso and Andrea Schlager in the post announcing their split

Alonso and Schlager’s message

The duo posted the same message on Instagram which read as followed: “We wanted to tell you that our relationship as a couple has ended. We have been lucky enough to share a fantastic time together and it will continue to be so but on a different form of affection.

“As you have probably seen, we have continued working on off track on various projects also during this time and we will keep doing so with deep love and respect for each other.

“We thought it is appropriate to this as you have all been very supportive. Thanks for that. Love Fer & Andrea.”

Fernando Alonso shared the podium with Max Verstappen for the third time this season in Australia

Private matter

For much of their relationship, Alonso and Schlager have kept their private lives away from the public eye with both prominent figures in Formula 1 in Spain thanks to Schlager’s presenting commitments.

The journalist’s most recent photo on her own Instagram page with the two-time world champion came after he had battled onto the podium at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The photo, which saw Alonso holding his well-earned trophy, was accompanied by a message that said: “I‘ve never seen more determination, will power and hard work. I am happy for you from the bottom of my heart.”

Schlager was in Melbourne for the Australian GP with work, watching Alonso once again finish on the podium.

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?