'F1' star pulls up to glamorous event... but it's NOT Lewis Hamilton

A star of the upcoming 'F1' movie has pulled up in serious style to a glamorous event behind the wheel of some impressive machinery.

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton played a vital role in this year's Met Gala as one of four co-chairs who joined Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour in putting on the show-stopping event which this year hosted the theme: 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.'

Hamilton impressed with his suave ensemble paying tribute to dandyism and celebrating Black culture and fashion history, but the British racer was not the only star of the paddock who stunned on the night.

British actor and star of the upcoming F1 movie Damson Idris made quite the entrance to the New York event, pulling up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art behind the wheel of his APXGP car, which is actually an F2 car modified to present itself as the fictional APXGP F1 car for the purpose of the movie.

Having filmed in the F1 paddock and travelled to multiple races over the past two years, Idris has become fully ingrained in the world of motorsport and took the opportunity of appearing at the Met to further promote 'F1' which is in cinemas June 27, 2025.

Damson Idris stuns in 'F1' reveal

The 33-year-old actor attended the iconic annual fashion event with Tommy Hilfiger, promoting the red, white and blue colourway which has become synonymous with the American brand.

In an entertaining promo for the stunt posted on Instagram, Idris could be seen leaving his hotel room, grabbing his bejewelled Tommy Hilfiger racing helmet and getting behind the wheel of the single-seater car to race through the streets of New York before heading towards the steps of the Met.

Upon arrival, Idris who plays rookie F1 driver Joshua Pearce in the Hamilton-produced movie, took to the carpet, fully covered up in his APXGP race suit and Tommy Hilfiger helmet with the visor down.

In one of the most dramatic reveals of the night, Idris stood firm whilst two assistants stripped off the race gear by the sleeves, splitting the custom white racing suit down the middle to reveal his stunning burgundy tuxedo, designed by Tommy Hilfiger and complemented by jewellery from Idris' own line, DIDRIS.

F1 HEADLINES: Vettel issues Cadillac 2026 seat verdict as shock EXIT leads to scathing assessment

Related