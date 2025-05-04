Miami Grand Prix hit by lightning risk as FIA issue official ‘race suspension’ announcement

The 2025 Miami Grand Prix has been hit by a risk of lightning after an intense change in the weather conditions this weekend.

The sixth round of this year's Formula 1 championship campaign was initially forecast to take place with less than a 40 per cent chance of rain hovering over the race but after treacherous conditions ahead of Saturday's sprint, the likelihood of rain has jumped up to 78 per cent for the main event.

Earlier in proceedings at the Miami International Autodrome, all-female racing series F1 Academy had Race 2 cancelled thanks to the full-wet conditions meaning the full race start procedure was unable to take place, with the young stars struggling behind the safety car.

Now, F1's governing body have issued an official ‘race suspension’ announcement should this weekend's grand prix need to take action to avoid the threat of lightning thanks to the stormy conditions predicted.

FIA issue F1 advice as Miami GP faces lighting threat

An official statement from the FIA read: "In accordance with local public safety standards there is a possibility that the race can be suspended due to risk of lightning strike at or around the circuit, in order to facilitate all personnel to “shelter in place” in a relevant location."

All F1 teams were then handed guidance on what to do in the event of lightning striking the track, with the race being suspended should such a circumstance occur, 'for the safe and orderly conduct of the event' in accordance with Article 57 of the sporting regulations.

In the event of lightning threatening the race, all cars must return to the pit lane and stop in the fast lane with teams then informed via the official messaging system that cars must be pushed from the fast lane and returned to their garages where the doors must remain open until otherwise instructed.

The announcement confirmed that then and only once the race director is satisfied it is safe to resume the race, no less than 18 minutes prior to the expected re-start time, the re-start order will be published.

